Europa League reaction & Premier League news conferences

Wolves boss Nuno Espirito Santo accepts the club's fans may start to dream of Europa League glory after his team took a huge step towards reaching the last 16.

Asked whether he felt the club's fans are right to believe they could win the tournament, he said: "They know me, now we have to recover, rest because we play on Sunday.

"After that we can think about other things but dreaming is for free."

However, Nuno is adamant Wolves cannot take progress to the last 16 for granted, despite their 4-0 lead.

"The tie is not over," he added. "Football is never over.

"We competed well, the result is the consequences of what we did. We were clinical and that's what we want. It's another clean sheet, defensively we did really well and everything starts from there."