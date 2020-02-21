Europa League reaction & Premier League news conferences

Wolves boss Nuno Espirito Santo accepts the club's fans may start to dream of Europa League glory after his team took a huge step towards reaching the last 16.
Asked whether he felt the club's fans are right to believe they could win the tournament, he said: "They know me, now we have to recover, rest because we play on Sunday.
"After that we can think about other things but dreaming is for free."
However, Nuno is adamant Wolves cannot take progress to the last 16 for granted, despite their 4-0 lead.
"The tie is not over," he added. "Football is never over.
"We competed well, the result is the consequences of what we did. We were clinical and that's what we want. It's another clean sheet, defensively we did really well and everything starts from there."
Doesn't do tap-ins...
Wolves 4-0 Espanyol
Wolves were leading 1-0 in the 52nd minute when Adama Traore's cross was cleared as far as Ruben Neves. He chested it down 25 yards out and before the ball bounced he smashed it goalwards on the volley, flashing past the dive of goalkeeper Andres Prieto.
That boy just doesn't do tap-ins. Twelve of his 15 goals for Wolves have come from outside the box - and the other three were penalties.
ReutersCopyright: Reuters
Imagine scoring a hat-trick and NOT being man of the match...
Wolves 4-0 Espanyol
Diogo Jota went home with the matchball after being the hat-trick hero for Wolves. It was his second straight Europa League treble having also scored three goals in Wolves' 4-0 win over Besiktas in their last group game.
The French striker had gone nine games without a goal before scoring against Newcastle on Sunday, and manager Mikel Arteta said that he needed his team-mates' support to bounce back from his goal drought.
"That confidence and support came from me and his team-mates," he said. "The way they reacted when he scored, that was a lift.
"That's not just a coincidence. It's something that happens because the energy of the team is putting energy into him as well."
Arteta added: "We should have started better than we did in the first half. Defensively we made one or two mistakes positionally that could cost us in difficult situations, and then with the ball we gave a lot of simple balls away."
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
Rangers fight back for first-leg win
Rangers 3-2 Braga
Meanwhile, up in Scotland, Rangers pulled off an astonishing late comeback from 2-0 down to rescue their Europa League hopes with a dramatic victory over Braga at Ibrox.
The slick Portuguese were dominant and cruising in the last-32 first leg after goals from Fransergio and Abel Ruiz.
But Rangers hit back with an Ianis Hagi double either side of Joe Aribo's superb solo goal in a 15-minute flurry.
ReutersCopyright: Reuters
Jota hat-trick in Wolves rout
Wolves 4-0 Espanyol
Simon Stone
BBC Sport at Molineux
Then in the later kick-offs, Wolves took centre stage as Diogo Jota scored a hat-trick for the second consecutive game in the competition and Ruben Neves hit a stunning long-range volley.
It was another impressive result in the competition for Wolves, who have not looked out of place in Europe despite an absence of 40 years.
ReutersCopyright: Reuters
Forster penalty save earns Celtic a draw
Copenhagen 1-1 Celtic
Kheredine Idessane
BBC Sport Scotland
It was a more eventful evening in Denmark as Fraser Forster's dramatic late penalty save ensured Celtic's away goal gives them a narrow advantage against Copenhagen.
Odsonne Edouard earned Neil Lennon's team a deserved lead in the first leg before the hosts launched a second-half surge.
Dame N'Doye levelled before Forster acrobatically denied Jens Stage from the spot after a VAR penalty check.
The visitors started poorly and fell behind when Emmanuel Dennis lobbed Sergio Romero early in the first half, but they equalised before half-time when Anthony Martial raced through to beat ex-Liverpool keeper Simon Mignolet one-on-one.
"I don't think it was one of the best games anyone's seen," Solskjaer said. "It was a difficult game against a well-organised team in difficult conditions.
"We got an away goal, we got a draw. We go home next week so hopefully we can finish the job."
Live Reporting
By Ben Collins
All times stated are UK
Dreaming is for free - Nuno
Wolves 4-0 Espanyol
Wolves
Wolves boss Nuno Espirito Santo accepts the club's fans may start to dream of Europa League glory after his team took a huge step towards reaching the last 16.
Asked whether he felt the club's fans are right to believe they could win the tournament, he said: "They know me, now we have to recover, rest because we play on Sunday.
"After that we can think about other things but dreaming is for free."
However, Nuno is adamant Wolves cannot take progress to the last 16 for granted, despite their 4-0 lead.
"The tie is not over," he added. "Football is never over.
"We competed well, the result is the consequences of what we did. We were clinical and that's what we want. It's another clean sheet, defensively we did really well and everything starts from there."
Doesn't do tap-ins...
Wolves 4-0 Espanyol
Wolves were leading 1-0 in the 52nd minute when Adama Traore's cross was cleared as far as Ruben Neves. He chested it down 25 yards out and before the ball bounced he smashed it goalwards on the volley, flashing past the dive of goalkeeper Andres Prieto.
That boy just doesn't do tap-ins. Twelve of his 15 goals for Wolves have come from outside the box - and the other three were penalties.
Imagine scoring a hat-trick and NOT being man of the match...
Wolves 4-0 Espanyol
Diogo Jota went home with the matchball after being the hat-trick hero for Wolves. It was his second straight Europa League treble having also scored three goals in Wolves' 4-0 win over Besiktas in their last group game.
But he was upstaged by fellow Portuguese midfielder Ruben Neves. Not only did Neves score the best goal of the match but he was named man of the match by our very own Simon Stone.
Lacazette claims welcome goal
Olympiakos 0-1 Arsenal
Arsenal
And there was more British joy as Alexandre Lacazette scored a late goal to give Arsenal victory in Greece.
The French striker had gone nine games without a goal before scoring against Newcastle on Sunday, and manager Mikel Arteta said that he needed his team-mates' support to bounce back from his goal drought.
"That confidence and support came from me and his team-mates," he said. "The way they reacted when he scored, that was a lift.
"That's not just a coincidence. It's something that happens because the energy of the team is putting energy into him as well."
Arteta added: "We should have started better than we did in the first half. Defensively we made one or two mistakes positionally that could cost us in difficult situations, and then with the ball we gave a lot of simple balls away."
Rangers fight back for first-leg win
Rangers 3-2 Braga
Meanwhile, up in Scotland, Rangers pulled off an astonishing late comeback from 2-0 down to rescue their Europa League hopes with a dramatic victory over Braga at Ibrox.
The slick Portuguese were dominant and cruising in the last-32 first leg after goals from Fransergio and Abel Ruiz.
But Rangers hit back with an Ianis Hagi double either side of Joe Aribo's superb solo goal in a 15-minute flurry.
Jota hat-trick in Wolves rout
Wolves 4-0 Espanyol
Simon Stone
BBC Sport at Molineux
Then in the later kick-offs, Wolves took centre stage as Diogo Jota scored a hat-trick for the second consecutive game in the competition and Ruben Neves hit a stunning long-range volley.
It was another impressive result in the competition for Wolves, who have not looked out of place in Europe despite an absence of 40 years.
Forster penalty save earns Celtic a draw
Copenhagen 1-1 Celtic
Kheredine Idessane
BBC Sport Scotland
It was a more eventful evening in Denmark as Fraser Forster's dramatic late penalty save ensured Celtic's away goal gives them a narrow advantage against Copenhagen.
Odsonne Edouard earned Neil Lennon's team a deserved lead in the first leg before the hosts launched a second-half surge.
Dame N'Doye levelled before Forster acrobatically denied Jens Stage from the spot after a VAR penalty check.
Man Utd 'a bit sloppy' - Solskjaer
Club Bruges 1-1 Manchester United
Manchester United
The night began with Manchester United and Celtic playing on the road, and United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer felt his side were "a bit sloppy" as they drew in Belgium.
The visitors started poorly and fell behind when Emmanuel Dennis lobbed Sergio Romero early in the first half, but they equalised before half-time when Anthony Martial raced through to beat ex-Liverpool keeper Simon Mignolet one-on-one.
"I don't think it was one of the best games anyone's seen," Solskjaer said. "It was a difficult game against a well-organised team in difficult conditions.
"We got an away goal, we got a draw. We go home next week so hopefully we can finish the job."
Europa League results
Now then, scores on the doors...
What's not to like??
Who says the Europa League doesn't matter? Well, surely Thursday's action was enough to make you change your mind?
Five British teams have made it to the last 32 and Wolves already have one foot in the next round having enjoyed a thrilling first-leg win over Espanyol.
Rangers fought back from 2-0 down to beat Braga while Arsenal claimed a late win in Greece. There were also draws for Manchester United and Celtic, with the home leg to come.
Phew, what a night! Now let me take you through it...