Champions League & Premier League reaction

Tottenham are no strangers to Champions League miracles after the exploits in Amsterdam that took them to last season's final - now they need another one to overcome RB Leipzig in this last-16 tie.

Jose Mourinho colourfully claimed Son Heung-min's broken arm had left them weakened and like a man clinging perilously to a fourth-floor balcony by his fingertips.

It was an elaborate analogy to explain their current plight but this was a sobering night that may have fatally loosened Spurs' grip on their Champions League campaign.

Hope will always spring eternal in Spurs' hearts after the drama of their comeback against Ajax in the semi-final last May but cold reality dictates miracles rarely come along more than once.

And on this stodgy, negative evidence Mourinho will have to come up with something to justify his tag as 'The Special One' to navigate a way into the quarter-finals.