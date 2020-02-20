Champions League & Premier League reaction

Tottenham face an arduous task to keep their Champions League hopes alive after defeat at home by the highly impressive RB Leipzig in the first leg of their last-16 tie.
Spurs, now stripped of long-term injury victim Son Heung-min with a broken arm as well as Harry Kane, were beaten more convincingly than the scoreline suggests as the side lying second in the Bundesliga demonstrated their growing stature.
And it was only a masterclass from goalkeeper Hugo Lloris that gives Spurs hope for the second leg in Germany, keeping Leipzig at bay with a string of outstanding saves before he was beaten by Timo Werner's 58th-minute penalty.
It was a frustrating night for Tottenham and Dele Alli as they lost 1-0 to RB Leipzig in the first leg of their last-16 tie.
Manchester City, meanwhile, eased to victory in their rearranged Premier League game with West Ham - their first since being handed a two-year ban by Uefa.
Man City win first game since Uefa ban
Man City 2-0 West Ham
Manchester City have to wait until next Wednesday to play the first leg of their last-16 tie against Real Madrid.
But Wednesday saw them play their rearranged Premier League game with West Ham, and Kevin de Bruyne made one goal and scored another in the defending champions' first game since being banned from European competition for two years by Uefa.
'Stodgy, negative' Spurs must produce another miracle
Tottenham 0-1 RB Leipzig
Phil McNulty
BBC Sport chief football writer
Tottenham are no strangers to Champions League miracles after the exploits in Amsterdam that took them to last season's final - now they need another one to overcome RB Leipzig in this last-16 tie.
Jose Mourinho colourfully claimed Son Heung-min's broken arm had left them weakened and like a man clinging perilously to a fourth-floor balcony by his fingertips.
It was an elaborate analogy to explain their current plight but this was a sobering night that may have fatally loosened Spurs' grip on their Champions League campaign.
Hope will always spring eternal in Spurs' hearts after the drama of their comeback against Ajax in the semi-final last May but cold reality dictates miracles rarely come along more than once.
And on this stodgy, negative evidence Mourinho will have to come up with something to justify his tag as 'The Special One' to navigate a way into the quarter-finals.
All is not lost for English sides
Like Liverpool, Tottenham will go into their second leg with a 1-0 deficit. But also like Liverpool, they'll know that all is not having shown they can turn things around in the Champions League.
While the Reds recovered from 3-0 down in last season's semi-finals to knock out Barcelona, Spurs also produced some heroics in Amsterdam to beat Ajax and join Liverpool in the final.
'Like having a gun without bullets'
Tottenham 0-1 RB Leipzig
Tottenham Hotspur
Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho said that Wednesday's game was like "going to fight with a gun without bullets" as he bemoaned the recent injuries to key players.
Spurs were without potent forward duo Harry Kane and Son Heung-min, and substitutes Erik Lamela and Tanguy Ndombele were not fully fit.
"We are really in trouble," said Mourinho. "If it was just this game I'd say 'no problem', but we have FA Cup and Premier League games."
He added: "Lucas Moura was absolutely dead, Steven Bergwijn was absolutely dead and Giovani lo Celso was absolutely dead."
Werner on Liverpool link
Tottenham 0-1 RB Leipzig
Timo Werner: brilliant footballer, natural goalscorer, terrible poker player.
At least, that's the impression we got following his attempts not to appear too excited about being linked with Liverpool.
The 23-year-old RB Leipzig striker scored the only goal as his side beat Tottenham in the first leg of their Champions League last-16 tie.
It was his 26th goal of the season and, after Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp recently described him as a very good player, Werner was asked how he felt to be linked with the Reds.
"Liverpool are the best team in the world at the moment, and when you're linked with that team it makes me very proud," he said.
"It's a pleasure but I know Liverpool play a lot of good players and I have to improve myself and to learn much more things to get on this level to play there."
Leipzig edge the first leg
Tottenham 0-1 RB Leipzig
Phil McNulty
BBC Sport chief football writer
