Champions League reaction - Atletico beat Liverpool

69 days we had to wait, from the end of the group stage.

But Champions League football was back on Tuesday as the last 16 began with first legs in Madrid and Dortmund, where two evenly-fought games played out.

Atletico claimed a slender advantage against holders Liverpool while Borussia Dortmund also gained a one-goal lead over Paris St-Germain, meaning each tie is finely poised heading into the second leg. Don't you just love Champions League football?