Live

Champions League reaction - Atletico beat Liverpool

preview
787
viewing this page

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Live Reporting

By Ben Collins

All times stated are UK

  1. It's back...

    69 days we had to wait, from the end of the group stage.

    But Champions League football was back on Tuesday as the last 16 began with first legs in Madrid and Dortmund, where two evenly-fought games played out.

    Atletico claimed a slender advantage against holders Liverpool while Borussia Dortmund also gained a one-goal lead over Paris St-Germain, meaning each tie is finely poised heading into the second leg. Don't you just love Champions League football?

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools
Back to top