Premier League reaction & return of European football

As always, you can get involved with your thoughts and feelings using #bbcfootball or by texting 81111 if you're in the UK.
Are you starting to think Liverpool will finish the season unbeaten? Who do you see coming out on top in the battle for Champions League football? And how are the Manchester City fans out there feeling after a difficult week?
By Harry Poole
Man Utd legend Gregg dies
First, some sad news to bring you.
Former Manchester United and Northern Ireland goalkeeper Harry Gregg, hailed as a hero of the 1958 Munich air disaster, has died at the age of 87.
The Harry Gregg Foundation said that the goalkeeping great "passed away peacefully in hospital surrounded by his loving family".
Gregg bravely rescued team-mates and other passengers following the plane crash in which 23 were killed.
You can read more here.
Good morning all!
Lots to discuss as always this morning, with plenty for us to look back on and even more to look forward to.
We'll get the weekend's talking points out the way before taking a look at a huge game in the race for a top-four spot this evening, as well as the return of European football this week.
The gap just keeps on growing at the top of the Premier League, as Liverpool's relentless title charge rolls on.
However, a 25-point gap is perhaps not at the top of Manchester City's current concerns.