Premier League news conferences - including Newcastle, Liverpool, Spurs

preview
1,759
viewing this page

Live Reporting

By Ben Collins

All times stated are UK

  1. Carroll also still out for Newcastle

    Arsenal v Newcastle (Sun, 16:30 GMT)

    Newcastle United

    Newcastle manager Steve Bruce said: "We’re just going to assess if it’s too early for [Yoshinori] Muto and [Dwight] Gayle but they’re training.

    "Andy Carroll still isn’t right. We expected him to be OK but unfortunately he’s not. Thankfully it’s not his ankle but it’s his hip flexor which isn’t quite right.”

  2. Shelvey still out for Magpies

    Arsenal v Newcastle (Sun, 16:30 GMT)

    Newcastle United

    Newcastle manager Steve Bruce said: "Jonjo Shelvey is still out unfortunately but we don’t think he’s going to be too long. Maybe another week and we’ll have four or five back.

    "The two new boys [Danny Rose and Valentino Lazaro] will come straight back into the squad and they give me options."

  3. Post update

    Newcastle boss Steve Bruce is first to face the media today and he began his news conference with an injury update...

  4. Good morning

    And thanks for joining us as we prepare for the return of Premier League action. It's the second half of the mid-season break and last weekend was a bit of a damp squib - literally - with Storm Ciara putting paid to Manchester City's fixture with West Ham.

    But we've got six games to look forward to this weekend and there are no less than seven news conferences scheduled for today. Stick with us and we'll bring you all the best lines.

