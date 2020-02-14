Premier League news conferences - including Newcastle, Liverpool, Spurs

Newcastle manager Steve Bruce said: "We’re just going to assess if it’s too early for [Yoshinori] Muto and [Dwight] Gayle but they’re training.
"Andy Carroll still isn’t right. We expected him to be OK but unfortunately he’s not. Thankfully it’s not his ankle but it’s his hip flexor which isn’t quite right.”
Shelvey still out for Magpies
Arsenal v Newcastle (Sun, 16:30 GMT)
Newcastle United
Newcastle manager Steve Bruce said: "Jonjo Shelvey is still out unfortunately but we don’t think he’s going to be too long. Maybe another week and we’ll have four or five back.
"The two new boys [Danny Rose and Valentino Lazaro] will come straight back into the squad and they give me options."
