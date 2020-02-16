Scottish Premiership: Aberdeen 0-0 Celtic

Shay Logan lofts a cross into Celtic's penalty area, but Andrew Considine's header lacks any threat.
Seconds later, the visitors break forward but Olivier Ntcham screws an effort wide of goal.
KICK-OFF
We're under way at a sunny but windy Pittodrie.
'Aberdeen have players that can hurt Celtic'
Aberdeen v Celtic (12:00)
Willie Miller
Former Scotland defender on BBC Sportsound
Quote Message: This is always a big game, the results in the past haven't been good. Derek McInnes needs a big performance. There's still a lot of players in the Aberdeen side that can hurt Celtic, if they are playing at the top of their game that might just happen
This is always a big game, the results in the past haven't been good. Derek McInnes needs a big performance. There's still a lot of players in the Aberdeen side that can hurt Celtic, if they are playing at the top of their game that might just happen
Here we go...
Aberdeen v Celtic (12:00)
Both sets of players make their way onto the sun-kissed Pittodrie pitch. The flags are fluttering in the high winds but, thankfully, there's no rain to concern us.
'We've got players with winning mentalities' - Lennon
Aberdeen v Celtic (12:00)
Celtic can stretch their lead at the top of the table to 13 points before Rangers play later, and Lennon's side will be looking to maintain their 100% winning record since the winter break, speaking to BBC Sportsound pre-match, Lennon added: "We’ve got players with winning mentalities that set good
examples every day and myself and the coaching staff try to set a good example
as well.
"You’ve got to show humility and keep doing the hard because when you
come off it that’s when it goes wrong."
'We have to adapt' - Lennon
Aberdeen v Celtic (12:00)
Nir Bitton comes into the Celtic side today as Jozo Simunovic makes way. Speaking to BBC Sportsound pre-match, manager Neil Lennon said: "It’s difficult for Jozo to do three games in a week at the minute.
"Nir’s had a full week training and he's ready to play. I was pleased with the
teams performance on Wednesday night, so we just keep the continuity going as best
as we can."
Lennon is looking to guide his side to their 13th straight away win at Pittodrie this afternoon, but the Celtic boss is under no illusions that today's game is going be tough for the conditions as well as their opponent's quality:
"This going to be a hard game today there's no two ways about it. Whether that be physical, football or the conditions playing a part. We have to adapt.
"Aberdeen look like they’ve gone to a back four again. Curtis Main is very physical centre forward and they’ve got good wide men. Set plays will be dangerous as well."
Previous encounter
Aberdeen v Celtic (12:00)
Derek McInnes will be hoping his Aberdeen side perform better than they did when the sides last met at Pittodrie in October,
The razor-sharp visitors fired four first-half goals, courtesy of four different players in a 4-0 victory.
What can we expect this afternoon?
Bitton braced for Dons test
Aberdeen v Celtic (12:00)
Nir Bitton returns to the Celtic starting XI for the game against Aberdeen at Pittodrie.
Premiership table ahead of today's games
Devlin & Logan return for Aberdeen; Bitton starts for Celtic
Aberdeen v Celtic (12:00)
Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes makes two changes from the 3-1 win over Hamilton in midweek.
Michael Devlin drops out of the squad altogether, with Ash Taylor his replacement. Shay Logan comes in as the Dons revert to a back four for the visit of the champions, with Dylan McGeouch on the bench.
Curtis Main keeps his place up front after scoring just his second goal of the season on Tuesday, meaning 21-goal Sam Cosgrove is on the bench.
For Celtic, they make just one change from Wednesday's 5-0 win over Hearts. Nir Bitton comes in for Jozo Simunovic, as Neil Lennon's men look for their 13th away win in a row.
