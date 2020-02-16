Scottish Premiership: Aberdeen 0-0 Celtic

Nir Bitton comes into the Celtic side today as Jozo Simunovic makes way. Speaking to BBC Sportsound pre-match, manager Neil Lennon said: "It’s difficult for Jozo to do three games in a week at the minute.

"Nir’s had a full week training and he's ready to play. I was pleased with the teams performance on Wednesday night, so we just keep the continuity going as best as we can."

SNS Copyright: SNS Neil Lennon is expecting Aberdeen to provide a stern test Image caption: Neil Lennon is expecting Aberdeen to provide a stern test

Lennon is looking to guide his side to their 13th straight away win at Pittodrie this afternoon, but the Celtic boss is under no illusions that today's game is going be tough for the conditions as well as their opponent's quality:

"This going to be a hard game today there's no two ways about it. Whether that be physical, football or the conditions playing a part. We have to adapt.

"Aberdeen look like they’ve gone to a back four again. Curtis Main is very physical centre forward and they’ve got good wide men. Set plays will be dangerous as well."