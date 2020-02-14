Mark Reynolds and Kevin O'Hara

Watch: Alloa v Dundee Utd & Partick Thistle v Raith Rovers

BBC Scotland, BBC Alba

Live Reporting

All times stated are UK

  1. LINE-UPS

    Alloa Athletic v Dundee United (19:05)

    Alloa Athletic: Wright, Blair Malcolm, Stirling, Deas, Dick, Taggart, Hetherington, Flannigan, Cawley, O'Hara, Thomson.

    Substitutes: Connelly, Buchanan, Trouten, Gilhooley, O'Donnel, Wilson.

    Dundee United: Siegrist, Smith, Connolly, Watson, Robson, Pawlett, Powers, Harkes, Butcher, Shankland, Bingham.

    Substitutes: Sporle, Mehmet, Freeman, Appere, Reynolds, Glass, Neilson.

