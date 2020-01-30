Transfer news, Premier League & EFL Cup reaction

Here's what Manchester United fan Barney Chilton, of Red News fanzine, had to say:

"We need two top-quality midfielders and a striker who can fill the void left by Marcus Rashford's injury. The former position should have been well scouted by our new-found 'footballing experts' but we appear to be flailing again, as we finalise a deal for a player the club briefed they had doubts about six months ago. But we need him as this squad is light and desperately needs numbers and quality,

"With days to go, it seems we're only in for Bruno Fernandes.I hope his arrival - that is, if we get the deal over the line - aids our lack of creativity and helps us break down dogged teams. My fear is we lack goals in the side again, and in the short term I'd take a punt on Edinson Cavani, to become - like Henrik Larsson - a mini-darling of the Stretford End.

"We talk of needing two in - we'll probably only get one - but we actually need five or six and you hope this isn't how the summer window will go. I don't actually think we can afford to see any departures with so many games still ahead - especially with the Europa League still to consider. However, United were keen to give Marcos Rojo a route out of the club."