Transfer news, Premier League & EFL Cup reaction

Record five-times winners Arsenal beat holders Manchester City 2-1, reaching the final for the eighth time since 2011.
And their London rivals Chelsea reached their first final as Maren Mjelde's cool second-half finish saw them win 1-0 at Manchester United.
The City Ground in Nottingham will host the final on Saturday, 29 February.
'We will get there' - Solskjaer
Man City 0-1 Man Utd (3-2 agg)
Simon Stone
BBC Sport
What an odd season it has been for Manchester United.
Two wins at Manchester City - for the first time since 1956-57 - the only team to take a point off Liverpool, yet defeats by Bournemouth, Watford and, last week, at home to Burnley.
I put it to manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer after last night's match that he can't be sure which United team is going to turn up on a game-by-game basis.
"We knew that this season was going to be inconsistent," he replied. "But it shows how good we can be and how good these boys can become.
"Yes, we want to eradicate those defeats but everyone who is watching us knows what we are trying to do. We are going to get there. I have no doubts."
It's Wolves at Old Trafford on Saturday.
'My fear is Man Utd's lack of goals'
Here's what Manchester United fan Barney Chilton, of Red News fanzine, had to say:
"We need two top-quality midfielders and a striker who can fill the void left by Marcus Rashford's injury. The former position should have been well scouted by our new-found 'footballing experts' but we appear to be flailing again, as we finalise a deal for a player the club briefed they had doubts about six months ago. But we need him as this squad is light and desperately needs numbers and quality,
"With days to go, it seems we're only in for Bruno Fernandes.I hope his arrival - that is, if we get the deal over the line - aids our lack of creativity and helps us break down dogged teams. My fear is we lack goals in the side again, and in the short term I'd take a punt on Edinson Cavani, to become - like Henrik Larsson - a mini-darling of the Stretford End.
"We talk of needing two in - we'll probably only get one - but we actually need five or six and you hope this isn't how the summer window will go. I don't actually think we can afford to see any departures with so many games still ahead - especially with the Europa League still to consider. However, United were keen to give Marcos Rojo a route out of the club."
Your dream signings and departures
The Premier League transfer deadline is approaching - so what sort of business do fans think their clubs should be doing?
English top-flight clubs have until 23:00 GMT on Friday to make any late additions, on a day known for drama and excitement.
Have seen Bruno Fernandes play for Sporting Lisbon this season. For most of the game he was the furthest man forward for Sporting, and scored in a 2-0 win at Rosenborg, so he is happy to play in a forward role... He is not the type of player who'll break their nose to score a goal though.
15 straight Premier League wins - only fourth occasion it's happened
41 league games unbeaten - third longest run
in English top-flight history
97 points from last 99 available
70 points - have reached in quickest time
19 - have beaten every team they’ve faced in the Premier League this season
Blues going for third straight EFL Cup win
Man City 0-1 Man Utd (3-2 on agg)
Raheem Sterling and substitute David Silva spurned chances to seal a comfortable passage for Manchester City in the second half.
But the Blues are into the EFL Cup final for a third successive year and will go to Wembley aiming to win the competition for a seventh time - and the third year running. They face Aston Villa in the finalon 1 March.
City are only the third team to reach the EFL Cup final in three successive seasons (after Nottingham Forest 1978-80 and Liverpool 1981-84) and only Liverpool (eight wins) have a better record in the competition.
Instead, United put things back in the balance before half-time when Nemanja Matic put them ahead on the night with their first effort at goal.
City tried to respond after going behind - and De Gea was finally beaten when Raheem Sterling turned in Kevin de Bruyne's cross, but the flag was already up for offside.
The scoreline made for an anxious atmosphere at Etihad Stadium at the break and more United chances followed in the second half but ultimately the visitors were unable to score a second and Matic was sent off for his second booking with 14 minutes remaining.
The Reds have reached 70 points before the end of January and moved 19 points clear at the top of the Premier League.
And their 15th consecutive win kept them on course for a first top-flight title since 1990.
PA MediaCopyright: PA Media
Good morning
Thanks for joining us as we bring you all the transfer latest news and look back on Wednesday's action, when Liverpool went 19 points clear in the Premier League and Manchester City earned their place in the EFL Cup final, despite a nervy night at Etihad Stadium.
Live Reporting
By Ben Collins
All times stated are UK
Guardiola and Solskjaer condemn fans' behaviour
Man City 0-1 Man Utd (3-2 agg)
Sadly, there was some trouble at Wednesday's Manchester derby, and rival bosses Pep Guardiola and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer condemned fans for making aeroplane gestures and throwing seats.
A social media post showed fans in the Manchester City section making gestures referring to the 1958 Munich air crash, in which 23 people died, including eight United players.
After the match, fans in the United end threw seats at home supporters near by.
"I don't know what happened but it is not nice," said City boss Guardiola.
London rivals to meet in Women's League Cup final
There will be no Manchester derby in the 2020 Women's Continental League Cup final after two tense semi-finals on Wednesday.
Record five-times winners Arsenal beat holders Manchester City 2-1, reaching the final for the eighth time since 2011.
And their London rivals Chelsea reached their first final as Maren Mjelde's cool second-half finish saw them win 1-0 at Manchester United.
The City Ground in Nottingham will host the final on Saturday, 29 February.
'We will get there' - Solskjaer
Man City 0-1 Man Utd (3-2 agg)
Simon Stone
BBC Sport
What an odd season it has been for Manchester United.
Two wins at Manchester City - for the first time since 1956-57 - the only team to take a point off Liverpool, yet defeats by Bournemouth, Watford and, last week, at home to Burnley.
I put it to manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer after last night's match that he can't be sure which United team is going to turn up on a game-by-game basis.
"We knew that this season was going to be inconsistent," he replied. "But it shows how good we can be and how good these boys can become.
"Yes, we want to eradicate those defeats but everyone who is watching us knows what we are trying to do. We are going to get there. I have no doubts."
It's Wolves at Old Trafford on Saturday.
'My fear is Man Utd's lack of goals'
Here's what Manchester United fan Barney Chilton, of Red News fanzine, had to say:
"We need two top-quality midfielders and a striker who can fill the void left by Marcus Rashford's injury. The former position should have been well scouted by our new-found 'footballing experts' but we appear to be flailing again, as we finalise a deal for a player the club briefed they had doubts about six months ago. But we need him as this squad is light and desperately needs numbers and quality,
"With days to go, it seems we're only in for Bruno Fernandes.I hope his arrival - that is, if we get the deal over the line - aids our lack of creativity and helps us break down dogged teams. My fear is we lack goals in the side again, and in the short term I'd take a punt on Edinson Cavani, to become - like Henrik Larsson - a mini-darling of the Stretford End.
"We talk of needing two in - we'll probably only get one - but we actually need five or six and you hope this isn't how the summer window will go. I don't actually think we can afford to see any departures with so many games still ahead - especially with the Europa League still to consider. However, United were keen to give Marcos Rojo a route out of the club."
Your dream signings and departures
The Premier League transfer deadline is approaching - so what sort of business do fans think their clubs should be doing?
English top-flight clubs have until 23:00 GMT on Friday to make any late additions, on a day known for drama and excitement.
So we asked fans from every Premier League club to tell us where their teams need to strengthen, who they want to bring in and who they'd like to see head through the exit door before the month is out.
Fernandes as a forward
Have seen Bruno Fernandes play for Sporting Lisbon this season. For most of the game he was the furthest man forward for Sporting, and scored in a 2-0 win at Rosenborg, so he is happy to play in a forward role... He is not the type of player who'll break their nose to score a goal though.
Man Utd's striker search
Man City 0-1 Man Utd (3-2 agg)
Simon Stone
BBC Sport
Bruno Fernandes will have his Manchester United medical today after flying in from Portugal last night.
But manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has not ruled out the possibility of United finding a striker over the last 48 hours of the transfer window.
This is what he said after the 1-0 win against Manchester City when asked if anyone else was coming in.
"I am not sure," he said. "We need more goalscorers and more goals. That is a definite. We need someone who will break their nose to score a goal.
"If we get Bruno over the line we have someone who will score and create. Let's talk on Friday."
Friday is Solskjaer's next news conference. It is also deadline day.
What's to come?
We'll also bring you the latest transfer news as the transfer deadline approaches, plus updates from Thursday's news conferences for the weekend's Premier League games.
Liverpool by numbers
Some decent numbers there for Manchester City, but check out these for Liverpool after their win at West Ham:
Blues going for third straight EFL Cup win
Man City 0-1 Man Utd (3-2 on agg)
Raheem Sterling and substitute David Silva spurned chances to seal a comfortable passage for Manchester City in the second half.
But the Blues are into the EFL Cup final for a third successive year and will go to Wembley aiming to win the competition for a seventh time - and the third year running. They face Aston Villa in the finalon 1 March.
City are only the third team to reach the EFL Cup final in three successive seasons (after Nottingham Forest 1978-80 and Liverpool 1981-84) and only Liverpool (eight wins) have a better record in the competition.
City lose but still go through
Man City 0-1 Man Utd (3-2 agg)
Leading 3-1 from the first leg at Old Trafford, holders Manchester City pushed forward in search of a goal to put the tie to bed but could find no way past an inspired David de Gea.
Instead, United put things back in the balance before half-time when Nemanja Matic put them ahead on the night with their first effort at goal.
City tried to respond after going behind - and De Gea was finally beaten when Raheem Sterling turned in Kevin de Bruyne's cross, but the flag was already up for offside.
The scoreline made for an anxious atmosphere at Etihad Stadium at the break and more United chances followed in the second half but ultimately the visitors were unable to score a second and Matic was sent off for his second booking with 14 minutes remaining.
Reds march on
West Ham 0-2 Liverpool
Mohamed Salah's first-half penalty and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain's second-half effort delivered a 23rd victory in 24 matches for Liverpool.
The Reds have reached 70 points before the end of January and moved 19 points clear at the top of the Premier League.
And their 15th consecutive win kept them on course for a first top-flight title since 1990.
Good morning
Thanks for joining us as we bring you all the transfer latest news and look back on Wednesday's action, when Liverpool went 19 points clear in the Premier League and Manchester City earned their place in the EFL Cup final, despite a nervy night at Etihad Stadium.