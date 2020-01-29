Transfer news & EFL Cup semi-final reaction

Getty Images Copyright: Getty Images

Aston Villa boss Dean Smith said he will be a "very proud man" when he leads his team out at Wembley next month.

"I certainly let myself go with the goal," said Smith, a boyhood Villa fan. "That deep into stoppage time, there was a bit of emotion from everyone and the place erupted.

"Our goalkeeper made three great saves but I thought we were aggressive as well.

"To go and get the win at the death like we did there, to take this club to Wembley, I'll be a very proud man to walk out there with this team."