Transfer latest & FA Cup reaction

FA Cup fifth-round draw
And here's the draw in full:
Sheffield Wednesday v Manchester City
Reading or Cardiff City v Sheffield United
Chelsea v Shrewsbury Town or Liverpool
West Brom v Newcastle or Oxford
Leicester v Coventry or Birmingham
Northampton Town or Derby County v Manchester United
Southampton or Tottenham Hotspur v Norwich City
Portsmouth v Arsenal
One potential clash stands out there as just a month after returning to the UK with Derby, Wayne Rooney has been handed the chance to face his former club Manchester United.
United and England's all-time record goalscorer just has to ensure the Rams get past League Two Northampton first. After drawing 0-0 on Friday, the two sides meet again at Pride Park in one of the six replays on Tuesday, 4 February.
All eight fifth-round ties will be played across three midweek nights from 3-5 March. There will be no replays at that stage of the competition so the ties will be settled on the night too.
FA Cup fifth-round draw
And here's the draw in full:
Gunners to visit Pompey
Bournemouth 1-2 Arsenal
The draw for the fifth round was made before kick-off at Bournemouth so the two sides knew a trip to League One Portsmouth was lying in wait.
But first-half goals from Bukayo Saka and Eddie Nketiah denied the Cherries a clash with their south coast rivals.
Mustafi to have ankle scan
Bournemouth 1-2 Arsenal
Arsenal
There was so much stoppage time as Arsenal defender Shkodran Mustafi was stretchered off in the second half after landing awkwardly after a collision with Gunners goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez.
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta later said the 27-year-old will have a scan on his ankle.
"I hope I'm wrong but when a central defender is taken off on a stretcher it is not usually good," Arteta said. "We will find out more in the next days and we will assess it."
The Gunners already have problems in defence with Calum Chambers, Kieran Tierney and Sead Kolasinac out injured.
Brazil defender David Luiz was also absent from their win on the south coast through suspension but will be available for Sunday's trip to Burnley in the Premier League.
'One touch...what a goal!'
Bournemouth 1-2 Arsenal
Click on the play icon below to see the goal that gave Arsenal the lead at Bournemouth, with Bukayo Saka firing past Mark Travers.
'Nketiah was terrific'
Bournemouth 1-2 Arsenal
Arsenal
Bukayo Saka lashed a finish past Bournemouth goalkeeper Mark Travers after only five minutes following good work from the outstanding Joe Willock and Gabriel Martinelli, and the 18-year-old turned provider to set up Eddie Nketiah for a simple finish in the 26th minute.
Gunners boss Mikel Arteta gave particular praise to Nketiah, whose season-long loan move to Leeds was cut short at the start of this month over concerns the 20-year-old was not getting enough first-team action.
"Eddie Nketiah was terrific," said Arteta. "He was on the wing then three seconds later he was in the middle and scoring a goal. This shows me he will score goals and the way he worked without the ball was excellent."
Arteta pleased by youngsters' 'courage'
Bournemouth 1-2 Arsenal
Arsenal
Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta felt his young side showed "courage" to get past their Premier League rivals on the south coast.
"I'm very pleased. I knew it was going to be a tough game and we played a really young squad," said Arteta. "I wanted to see the reaction and I was very pleased because I saw a lot of things I really liked.
"In the first half we were really, really good. They executed everything we planned in a really good way and showed he courage to make big decisions.
"We played with that accountability, making decisions and I really liked it. They were terrific with their work-rate, showed courage to make those big decisions and not to play safe. That is the difference."
Gunners march on
Bournemouth 1-2 Arsenal
In the last of the FA Cup fourth-round ties on Monday, Arsenal overcame a struggling Bournemouth side to set up a fifth-round trip to Portsmouth.
Mikel Arteta's side were good value for their victory, the platform for progress into the next round built on first-half goals from Bukayo Saka and Eddie Nketiah.
Bournemouth substitute Sam Surridge pulled a goal back deep into stoppage time and the Cherries gave Arsenal some late anxious moments, but in reality the Gunners were by far the superior team.
