Barcelona host Levante in La Liga

Live Reporting

By Stephan Shemilt

All times stated are UK

  1. Post update

    Barcelona 0-0 Levante

    Antoine Griezmann should be doing better here. Put through on the right of the Levante box, he tries to use the outside of his left foot, but doesn't even get the ball in the same postcode as the back of the net.

  2. Post update

    Barcelona 0-0 Levante

    Lionel Messi, the little genius, makes his first meaningful contribution, cutting from the right an shooting with his left foot. Aitor Fernandez gets down to save.

  3. Post update

    Barcelona 0-0 Levante

    That was when Big Brother was still good TV.

  4. Post update

    Barcelona 0-0 Levante

    All other early and mid-2000s nostalgia very much welcome. It will fill the void of the little happening in this match so far.

  5. Post update

    Barcelona 0-0 Levante

    Pro Evo takes me back to my teenage years. What a superb game that was. Linkin Park. The American Pie films. Good days.

  6. Get Involved

    #bbceurofooty

    Brad Storch: Levante were always my Spanish team on Pro Evo back in the 2000s - I could live in hope that they could do the double tonight but it’s about as likely as Man Utd having success with their transfer policy.

  7. Post update

    Barcelona 0-0 Levante

    If this game remains goalless at the half-hour mark, I'll have seen 300 minutes of football without a goal this weekend.

  8. Post update

    Barcelona 0-0 Levante

    A Barca free-kick is floated in from the right, only to be headed away. Levante look for the opportunity to break and get a cross in, but it drifts long for a goal-kick.

  9. Post update

    Barcelona 0-0 Levante

    Some excellent drum work and throaty chanting is coming from the stands. Barca are keeping the ball nicely, buzzing around, looking to move forward quickly. All but one white shirt is employed in defence.

  10. Post update

    Barcelona 0-0 Levante

    Levante try to work a corner of their own, but the cross is held by Marc-Andre ter Stegen. Behind the Barca keeper, some massive flags are being waved in the bottom tier of the stand. How do you even get those into the ground?

  11. Post update

    Barcelona 0-0 Levante

    A Barca corner from the right is just about scrambled away at the near post by a Levante defender. Levante have never so much as earned a point at the Nou Camp.

  12. Get Involved

    Barcelona 0-0 Levante

    If you're feeling like contacting us, then please do. Text 81111 or tweet using the hashtag #bbceurofooty.

    In case you didn't know, it's Groundhog Day, so do share the tales of footballing things that keep happening to you.

    This is my fourth game of the weekend, and I haven't seen a goal yet. 0-0 draws keep happening to me.

  13. KICK-OFF

    Barcelona 0-0 Levante

    Under way. Barca, in their traditional stripes, are attacking the goal to the right. Levante are in all white.

  14. Team news

    Barcelona v Levante

    Barcelona: Ter Stegen, Pique, Semedo, Alba, Lenglet, Rakitic, Busquets, De Jong, Griezmann, Messi, Fat. Subs: Collado, Umtiti, Roberto, Puig, Arthur, Firpo, Pena.

    Levante: Fernández, Tono, Postigo, Miramon, Vezo, Melero, Campana, Rochina, Vukcevic, Marti, Morales. Subs: Mayoral, Cardenas, Clerc, Duarte, Hernani, Coke, Bardhi

  15. Post update

    Barcelona v Levante

    So, settle in. The teams have just emerged into the footballing cathedral that is the Nou Camp. There might even be time for some team news before they kick-off...

  16. Post update

    Barcelona v Levante

    Things they get right on the continent...

    All other kinds of food.

    The weather.

    Sunday evening football.

  17. Post update

    Barcelona v Levante

    Things they got wrong on the continent...

    Breakfast.

    Weights and measures.

    Not playing football on Boxing Day.

