Transfer news, Liverpool & FA Cup reaction

Does Tranmere's extra-time win over Watford show that the magic of the cup is alive and well?
How soon could Liverpool win the Premier League? Or does anyone still think the Reds can be caught?
'We've nothing to be disappointed about'
Wolves 1-2 Liverpool
Wolves
Thursday's result means Manchester United remain the only side to have taken points off Liverpool this season, but manager Nuno Espirito Santo rightly said how his team have "nothing to be disappointed about" after losing to the Premier League leaders.
Klopp praises Nuno and Traore
Wolves 1-2 Liverpool
Liverpool
After the game, Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp said he relished the tactical battle with Nuno Espirito Santo and heaped praise on the Wolves boss, as well as their forward Adama Traore.
Wolves can consider themselves unfortunate to be the victims of Liverpool's 22nd win in 23 league games after making life as uncomfortable as anyone has for Jurgen Klopp's side this season before Firmino ensured Liverpool took another significant step towards their first title in 30 years.
Reds captain Jordan Henderson headed them in front from Trent Alexander-Arnold's corner after eight minutes but Wolves drew level six minutes after the break when Raul Jimenez glanced in Adama Traore's cross.
It was the first goal Liverpool - who lost Sadio Mane to a muscle injury in the first half - had conceded in the league for more than 12 hours and it required important saves from goalkeeper Alisson to keep out Traore and Jimenez as Wolves pressed.
Liverpool, as ever, carried a huge threat and Firmino drilled home the winner with six minutes left - although substitute Diogo Jota then wasted a glorious chance to give Wolves a point in stoppage time.
The Reds, who have won their past 14 league games, are the third team to go 40 games unbeaten in the Premier League.
Reds restore 16-point lead
Wolves 1-2 Liverpool
Elsewhere on the Thursday night, Liverpool restored their 16-point lead at the top of the Premier League with victory at Wolves.
They didn't have it all their own way though. Jordan Henderson and Raul Jimenez scored early in each half and the Reds had to wait until the 84th minute to go back in front through Roberto Firmino.
Late-night queues for Man Utd tickets
Tranmere 2-1 Watford (aet)
And here are the goals that sent League One Tranmere into the FA Cup fourth round, where they will face Manchester United on Sunday (15:00 GMT).
It's a quick turnaround because Tranmere's replay with Watford was postponed, so Rovers were queueing up outside Prenton Park after the game to get tickets for Sunday's match.
League One Rovers upset Hornets
Tranmere 2-1 Watford (aet)
Having come back from 3-0 down to draw 3-3 at Watford, Tranmere earned the right to get the Premier League side back to their place for the replay.
And the League One outfit took full advantage on Thursday night to book a fourth-round tie against Manchester United at Prenton Park on Sunday.
Emmanuel Monthe gave Rovers a half-time lead and although Kaylen Hinds equalised for an under-strength Hornets side, substitute Paul Mullin headed in the winner 14 minutes into extra-time.
Magic of the cup
Do away with FA Cup replays? And then we'd see no more nights like this at Tranmere last night...
Tempting fate?
Tranmere 2-1 Watford (aet)
This tweet by Watford did not age well. They're now in the process of refunding Hornets fans.
I know it's a quick turnaround - the fourth-round tie is just three days later. But Tranmere have taken on the challenge of shifting the tickets in time.
Reds to assess Mane injury
Wolves 1-2 Liverpool
It wasn't all good news for Liverpool though as Sadio Mane limped off in the first half.
The Reds will now assess the Senegal forward, who was replaced by Premier League debutant Takumi Minamino.
"Sadio felt something in his hamstring. We don't know yet. We have to wait," said Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp.
