Live

Premier League reaction plus transfer latest

preview
2,504
viewing this page

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Live Reporting

By Katie Falkingham

All times stated are UK

  1. 'Rodriguez rocket heaps more woe on Solskjaer'

    Guardian
    Copyright: Guardian
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  2. 'It's all going horrib-Ole wrong'

    Sun
    Copyright: Sun
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  3. 'Sol destroying'

    Metro
    Copyright: Metro
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  4. 'Bolt from the blue'

    Independent
    Copyright: Independent
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  5. 'Torn apart'

    Star
    Copyright: Star
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  6. 'Ole Goner Solskjaer'

    Mirror
    Copyright: Mirror
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  7. 'United crash and burn'

    Express
    Copyright: Express
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  8. Happy Thursday!

    ...or perhaps not so for Manchester United fans.

    Hello and welcome. We'll be taking a look at all of last night's Premier League action shortly, including that Burnley win at Old Trafford. There were wins too for Tottenham and Leicester.

    Let's start the day off with a glance at the back pages.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools
Back to top