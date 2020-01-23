Premier League reaction plus transfer latest

...or perhaps not so for Manchester United fans. Hello and welcome. We'll be taking a look at all of last night's Premier League action shortly, including that Burnley win at Old Trafford. There were wins too for Tottenham and Leicester. Let's start the day off with a glance at the back pages.
'Rodriguez rocket heaps more woe on Solskjaer'
'It's all going horrib-Ole wrong'
'Sol destroying'
'Bolt from the blue'
'Torn apart'
'Ole Goner Solskjaer'
'United crash and burn'
Happy Thursday!
Hello and welcome. We'll be taking a look at all of last night's Premier League action shortly, including that Burnley win at Old Trafford. There were wins too for Tottenham and Leicester.
Let's start the day off with a glance at the back pages.