Transfer latest plus Solskjaer news conference

Solskjaer 'has to take some blame' for Rashford injury
Now to some strong words from Ian Wright. The former England striker believes manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer "thought about himself before the player" when Marcus Rashford picked up a back injury which could keep him out for three months.
Rashford, 22, came on as a substitute and then went off injured during United's 1-0 home win over Wolves in last week's FA Cup third-round replay.
Wright, speaking on the Monday Night Club on BBC Radio 5 Live, believes "someone should be held accountable" because it is likely to cost United.
"Solskjaer's under intense pressure to get United back where they were and he's thought about himself before he thought about the player - Solskjaer has put himself above Marcus Rashford's health."
Pep Guardiola's comments about English football's packed fixture schedule are on many of the back pages.
The Manchester City boss says football is letting its elite players down and a "year of 400 days" is needed to cram in all the matches they are being asked to play.
Read what Guardiola has had to say on the issue here.
Chelsea want PSG's Cavani
The back pages
'Broken English'
The back pages
United under scrutiny over Rashford
The back pages
'They're breaking the players and they just don't care'
The back pages
Good morning
Hello and welcome!
A full schedule of midweek Premier League fixtures means we have loads to bring you today, including six Premier League news conferences, build-up to tonight's six Premier League games and all the latest transfer news and gossip.
We have a lot to get through, but let's start with some of the back pages, shall we?
Cardiff City and Nantes to mark anniversary of Sala death
Cardiff City have invited fans to pay tribute to Emiliano Sala on the first anniversary of the plane crash in which the Argentine striker died.
Sala was flying to Cardiff from Nantes when the plane he was in crashed into the English Channel on 21 January 2019.
The Bluebirds say fans can lay wreaths at the Fred Keenor statue at Cardiff City Stadium.
Nantes are planning a commemorative shirt to raise funds for the Argentine clubs Sala, 28, played for.
BBC Sport also travelled to Sala's hometown of Progreso to speak to the striker's family as they prepare to mark a year since his passing.
Stoke win at leaders West Brom
There was a surprise in the Championship last night as relegation-threatened Stoke won at leaders West Brom, who missed the chance to go four points clear.
All the details from the game at The Hawthorns can be found here.
Get Involved - striking solutions
#bbcfootball or text 81111 (UK only)
Barcelona are without Suarez
Manchester United are without Rashford
Tottenham are without Kane
Three huge sides, all with a key striker injured. Meanwhile, Chelsea boss Frank Lampard has admitted he is keen to bring in an experienced forward this month to help his young side.
So who should they sign and why?
Send in your striking transfer suggestions using the Twitter hashtag #bbcfootball or text 81111 (UK only).
We will post the best responses throughout the day.
'Opcion Werner'
Spanish paper Sport says Barcelona are considering a move for Leipzig forward Timo Werner this month as a replacement for the injured Luis Suarez.
Which gives me an idea....
'Man Utd are living in the past'
Chris Sutton was also a guest on the Monday Night Club. He accused Manchester United of 'living in the past' and cannot compare themselves with teams like Liverpool.
You can listen to that clip below, or I highly recommended you listen back to the whole show by heading over here.
You can read Wright's full comments here.
'Liverpool are a machine' - Mbappe
These comments are likely to be of interest to Liverpool fans - Paris St-Germain striker Kylian Mbappe has described the Reds as "a machine" as they aim to clinch their first league title since 1990.
Is the France striker smoothing the path towards Anfield in the future? Listen to what he has to say in the video above!
Gossip: Man Utd eye striking options
Marcus Rashford's back injury is set to force Manchester United into the transfer market this month, if you believe the reports in the media.
Today's gossip has linked the Red Devils with two forwards - Lyon's Moussa Dembele and PSG's Edinson Cavani, who is also believed to be interesting Chelsea.
All the details can be found in today's gossip.
Chelsea want PSG's Cavani
