Transfer latest plus Solskjaer news conference

Getty Images Copyright: Getty Images

Cardiff City have invited fans to pay tribute to Emiliano Sala on the first anniversary of the plane crash in which the Argentine striker died.

Sala was flying to Cardiff from Nantes when the plane he was in crashed into the English Channel on 21 January 2019.

The Bluebirds say fans can lay wreaths at the Fred Keenor statue at Cardiff City Stadium.

Nantes are planning a commemorative shirt to raise funds for the Argentine clubs Sala, 28, played for.

BBC Sport also travelled to Sala's hometown of Progreso to speak to the striker's family as they prepare to mark a year since his passing.