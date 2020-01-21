Listen: Saturday's Non League commentaries
All times stated are UK
Commentaries available
Kick-offs 15:00 GMT unless stated
National League
Boreham Wood v Barrow – BBC Three Counties
Chesterfield v AFC Fylde – BBC Radio Lancashire
Chorley v FC Halifax Town – BBC Radio Lancashire
Dagenham & Redbridge v Notts County – BBC Radio Nottingham
Dover Athletic v Aldershot Town – BBC Surrey
Harrogate Town v Wrexham – BBC Radio York & BBC Radio Wales
Maidenhead United v Eastleigh – BBC Radio Solent
Torquay United v Ebbsfleet United – BBC Radio Devon & BBC Radio Kent
Woking v Yeovil Town – BBC Surrey & BBC Somerset
National League North
Hereford FC v Curzon Ashton – BBC Hereford and Worcester