Transfer news & Liverpool-Man Utd reaction

Kwong Tse: Man U were supposed to turn up and deny Liverpool three points. In the end it was just a training session. If Liverpool had been more clinical it would have been a cricket score. What an assist by Alisson and what a sprint he made to celebrate with Mo!

Tony Onduli: The atmosphere yesterday was fabulous and though Salah’s goal to go 2-0 up didn’t come until the 93rd minute and United played well, the score could easily have been six or seven. It has the feel of Klopp shaping a new dynasty. An exceptional coach and selfless team. Sublime!