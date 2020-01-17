Transfer news & Premier League manager news conferences

Manager Jurgen Klopp instead plans to give his squad a week off in recognition of their efforts so far in the two-week break from Premier Leaguie action that follows their meeting with Arsenal on 1 February,
Arsenal chasing PSG left-back
The Athletic's David Ornstein is reporting that Arsenal are attempting to put together a deal to bring in Paris St Germain left-back Layvin Kurzawa, 27, to ease pressure on the position with both Sead Kolasinac and Kieran Tierney struggling with injury,
Aston Villa are hoping to complete a £10m deal for Genk striker Mbwana Samatta as manager Dean Smith moves to strengthen his attacking options.
Smith needs to bolster this area after losing Brazilian forward Wesley for the rest of the season with a knee injury sustained at Burnley on New Year's Day.
Samatta, who scored against Liverpool in this season's Champions League group stage, has emerged as a Villa target.
But the fine details of the transfer are yet to be agreed.
The 27-year-old Tanzania international requires a work permit so he will not be available in time for Villa's visit to Brighton on Saturday.
Fernandes move 'hits £13m snag'
Elsewhere Sporting Lisbon playmaker Bruno Fernandes' possible move to Manchester United has reportedly hit a snag.
According to Portuguese station TVI 24, there is a £13m discrepancy in the two club's expectations with Manchester United offering £42m up front with various bonuses taking the deal up to a possible £68m.
Sporting Lisbon want a guaranteed £55m to release the 25-year-old who as reportedly agreed £130,000-a-week deal with Manchester United already.
Werner to Chelsea?
Manchester United will be offered the chance to sign Paris St-Germain and Uruguay forward Edinson Cavani, 32, for free in the summer - but have been told he is not available this month.(Manchester Evening News)
Chelsea are favourites to sign RB Leipzig and Germany striker Timo Werner after the 23-year-old said he wanted to test himself in the Premier League.(Bild, via Mail)
Manchester City remain keen on keeping Germany forward Leroy Sane, who has been linked with a move to Bayern Munich, and have not given up hope of convincing the 24-year-old to sign a new contract.(Metro)
Good morning. We have a raft of Premier League press conferences for you today with 13 of the top flight's managers facing the music.
Liverpool's Jurgen Klopp, Tottenham's Jose Mourinho, Everton' Carlo Ancelotti and Manchester City's Pep Guardiola are among them, but we begin with Newcastle's Steve Bruce (08:45 GMT), Bournemouth's Eddie Howe (09:00 GBT) and Manchester United's Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (09:30 GMT).
First, let's have a look at what the papers are saying about possible incomings and outgoings in the transfer window.
Eriksen agent in Milan - report
Sky Sport Italy's Fabrizio Romano has tweeted a picture apparently showing Martin Shoots - Christian Eriksen's agent Martin Shoots meeting with Inter Milan chief executive Beppe Marotta in Milan.
Reports claim that Inter Milan have offered £13m for 27-year-old Eriksen, whose contract with Spurs expires at the end of the season. Tottenham are said to be holding out for £17m for a January deal.
Chelsea's James signs new deal
Chelsea defender Reece James has signed a new long-term contract that keeps him at the club until the summer of 2025.
James, 20, has made 18 appearances for the Blues after scoring on his debut in a 7-1 victory over Grimsby in the Carabao Cup third round in September.
"It has been my dream to be here at Chelsea and play week in week out," said James.
"To have a contract for another five-and-a-half years is living the dream again."
