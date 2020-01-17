Transfer news & Premier League manager news conferences

Getty Images Copyright: Getty Images

Chelsea defender Reece James has signed a new long-term contract that keeps him at the club until the summer of 2025.

James, 20, has made 18 appearances for the Blues after scoring on his debut in a 7-1 victory over Grimsby in the Carabao Cup third round in September.

"It has been my dream to be here at Chelsea and play week in week out," said James.

"To have a contract for another five-and-a-half years is living the dream again."