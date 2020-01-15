Transfer news & FA Cup reaction

Newcastle manager Steve Bruce hopes Joelinton can kick on after ending a 20-game goal drought against Rochdale to help the Magpies into the FA Cup fourth round.
That barren spell dates all the way back to 25 August and a 1-0 win at Spurs but the Brazilian forward, who arrived in a £40m deal from Hoffenheim in July 2019, scored his side's fourth goal on Tuesday evening.
Joelinton, who has come under fire from fans for his lack of goals, celebrated by running over to Bruce and his backroom team.
"Many, many players have come to the Premier League with big experience and find it a struggle," said Bruce. "So let's hope it just gives him that bit of confidence which every striker needs.
You can read the report on that game here.
Watch: Lo Celso punishes Boro goalkeeper error
Tottenham 2-1 Middlesbrough
Japhet Tanganga had a decent game for Tottenham on Tuesday night.
The 20-year-old defender, making only his second Spurs start, had 96 touches and one shot and had a pass completion rate of 82%, which for a relative novice is more than solid.
Could he have done better for the Middlesbrough goal? Possibly. As a defender you probably want to see him engage George Saville a tad sooner but that's nit-picking I suppose.
Not like it was a major howler or anything, like this...
Watch: Highlights of Tottenham's win
Wondering what I'm talking about...here's the highlights from Tottenham's hard-fought win over Middlesbrough.
Tottenham edge past Middlebrough
Tottenham 2-1 Middlesbrough
For those that tuned into BBC One on Tuesday evening, Tottenham v Middlesbrough was a strange game wasn’t it?
The first half felt like a testimonial as Spurs cruised into a two-goal lead thanks to goals from Giovani lo Celso and Erik Lamela.
And then the second half was a bit of a slog. Jose Mourinho's side always had the edge, but they made hard work of it with George Saville’s goal setting up a tense finale.
You can read the report on that game here.
Good morning. Well what a great night of FA Cup action on Tuesday evening.
It was a good evening for Reading, Coventry, Newcastle and Tottenham and a sensational night for Shrewsbury who set up an FA Cup fourth-round home tie with Liverpool by upsetting Bristol City.
I will be going through all that and be bringing you the latest transfer news and gossip throughout the morning.