Transfer news & FA Cup reaction

Newcastle manager Steve Bruce hopes Joelinton can kick on after ending a 20-game goal drought against Rochdale to help the Magpies into the FA Cup fourth round.

That barren spell dates all the way back to 25 August and a 1-0 win at Spurs but the Brazilian forward, who arrived in a £40m deal from Hoffenheim in July 2019, scored his side's fourth goal on Tuesday evening.

Joelinton, who has come under fire from fans for his lack of goals, celebrated by running over to Bruce and his backroom team.

"Many, many players have come to the Premier League with big experience and find it a struggle," said Bruce. "So let's hope it just gives him that bit of confidence which every striker needs.

