Transfer news & Premier League reaction

Only Liverpool and Manchester City have collected more points than Watford since Nigel Pearson rocked up at Vicarage Road.
That run has seen the Hornets go from six points adrift at the bottom of the table to out of the drop zone in the space of six matches.
Anyone would think he had experience constructing a title-winning side or something looking at the below.
Watford (P5 W4 D1 L0) have now picked up 13 points from the last 15 available in the Premier League, as many as they won across their previous 22 matches in the competition (13 out of a possible 66).
Watford have scored the opening goal in their last five Premier League games, having done so in just four of their previous 17 matches in the competition this season - indeed, only Liverpool (last 10) are on a longer current such run than the Hornets.
Pearson (P15 W11 D2 L2) is the first English manager to win at least 11 Premier League matches across a 15-game spell in the competition since Harry Redknapp in January 2012 (also 11).
Bournemouth 0-3 Watford
Do you reckon that Watford boss Nigel Pearson and Nathaniel Chalobah have worked on this in training.
Bournemouth 0-3 Watford
There was also a pretty important result down on the south coast.
Watford's win over Bournemouth lifted them out of the bottom three for the first time this season.
The Hornets appear rejuvenated under Nigel Pearson. Can't say the same about Bournemouth mind. One win in 11 games is relegation form.
If Sunday's game showed anything, it's that Aston Villa urgently require reinforcements.
Villa have already added to their squad this month with the arrival of Danny Drinkwater, on loan from Chelsea, and he made his debut against Manchester City on Sunday.
A deal to bring goalkeeper Pepe Reina also doesn't sound too far away but a striker, well that's got to be top priority surely.
Aston Villa 1-6 Man City
Aston Villa's season won't be defined by games against the likes of Manchester City.
I mean fair enough everyone wants to avoid a hammering particularly at home but with six points separating 13th to 19th in the Premier League table, their next three games look pivotal to their chances of staying up.
Brighton (away), Watford (home) and Bournemouth (away).
Watch: Pep on Sergio
Aston Villa 1-6 Man City
Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola congratulates striker Sergio Aguero on becoming the highest overseas goalscorer in Premier League history after scoring his 12th career hat-trick.
Most of the national newspapers have done just that this morning...
I'll be honest, I went for Thierry Henry. But it was a pretty tough decision.
You could though apply virtually any superlative you like to the Henry's and Sergio Aguero's of this world though.
Different gravy.
Aguero will 'die scoring goals'
Aston Villa 1-6 Man City
Manchester City's record-breaking forward Sergio Aguero will "die scoring goals", says his boss Pep Guardiola.
The Argentina striker scored a hat-trick to become the highest overseas goalscorer in Premier League history as City thrashed Aston Villa 6-1.
Aguero, 31, moved past Thierry Henry and joined Frank Lampard on 177 goals scored in England's top flight.
"He's a legend," added Guardiola. "It was an honour to be here on the day he achieved the record."
You can read all about that here and don't forget to vote for your greatest Premier League striker.
I wonder where Sergio Aguero keeps all his match balls?
His treble against Aston Villa was his 12th hat-trick, which is a Premier League record.
Might need to get a joiner in to build him a new cabinet soon...
Good morning
Well what a great weekend of Premier League action eh.
I know Aston Villa were erm, dreadful but how good were Manchester City and Sergio Aguero on Sunday?
Pep Guardiola's side are hitting all the right notes at the moment.That's five straight wins for City in all competitions. They could easily have hit six at Old Trafford last week and probably could have got a couple more than the six they did score in the Midlands.
The big question I suppose is can anyone stop Liverpool? Jurgen Klopp's side have taken 61 points from a possible 63. Almost unbelievable isn't it?
Bournemouth 0-3 Watford
Bournemouth 0-3 Watford
Aston Villa 1-6 Man City
Aston Villa 1-6 Man City
Aston Villa 1-6 Man City
Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola congratulates striker Sergio Aguero on becoming the highest overseas goalscorer in Premier League history after scoring his 12th career hat-trick.
Most of the national newspapers have done just that this morning...
I'll be honest, I went for Thierry Henry. But it was a pretty tough decision.
You could though apply virtually any superlative you like to the Henry's and Sergio Aguero's of this world though.
Different gravy.
Aston Villa 1-6 Man City
Manchester City's record-breaking forward Sergio Aguero will "die scoring goals", says his boss Pep Guardiola.
The Argentina striker scored a hat-trick to become the highest overseas goalscorer in Premier League history as City thrashed Aston Villa 6-1.
Aguero, 31, moved past Thierry Henry and joined Frank Lampard on 177 goals scored in England's top flight.
"He's a legend," added Guardiola. "It was an honour to be here on the day he achieved the record."
You can read all about that here and don't forget to vote for your greatest Premier League striker.
I wonder where Sergio Aguero keeps all his match balls?
His treble against Aston Villa was his 12th hat-trick, which is a Premier League record.
Might need to get a joiner in to build him a new cabinet soon...
Well what a great weekend of Premier League action eh.
I know Aston Villa were erm, dreadful but how good were Manchester City and Sergio Aguero on Sunday?
Pep Guardiola's side are hitting all the right notes at the moment.That's five straight wins for City in all competitions. They could easily have hit six at Old Trafford last week and probably could have got a couple more than the six they did score in the Midlands.
The big question I suppose is can anyone stop Liverpool? Jurgen Klopp's side have taken 61 points from a possible 63. Almost unbelievable isn't it?