Transfer news and latest gossip

There has been a bit of speculation around Australian midfielder Aaron Mooy, who is currently on loan at Brighton from Huddersfield.

The theory is that Huddersfield, looking to give funds to new manager Danny Cowley, may be open to selling Mooy this month.

There is a significant problem with that though.

Mooy played for the Terriers in their first game of the season against Derby and although FIFA rules allow players to move between three clubs in a single season, they can only play for two.

It means unless Mooy went to a country with a different season, such as the USA or China for instance, and there is no suggestion of that, if he moves clubs, he wouldn't be able to play, which makes it a bit pointless.

Besides which, Brighton don't think Huddersfield can cut short his loan before the end of the season anyway.