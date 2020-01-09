Transfer news and latest gossip

The news Harry Maguire has a hip injury is a worry for Manchester United.
It means manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer may be struggling for central defenders to play against Norwich on Saturday.
Phil Jones played alongside Victor Lindelof in the Manchester derby but suffered badly from cramp at the end of the game.
Of United's youngsters. 19-year-old Di'Shon Bernard made his first team debut in the Champions League defeat by Astana in November but thrusting him into the cauldron of a Premier League game would be a big ask.
Nemanja Matic is the most likely midfielder to shift but United are already struggling there given long-term problems for Paul Pogba and Scott McTominay.
And, just in case they were thinking of it, Chris Smalling's loan with AS Roma does not contain a release clause.
Sheff Utd v West Ham, (Fri, 20:00 GMT)
Sheffield United
More from Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder talking about Friday's game under the Bramall Lane lights:
"It will be a different type of game to the one in London. There's a different
manager, a different message going into the players. They had a fabulous
performance and result in their first game and then won away in the FA Cup.
"Looking at the manager's CV and what he's done, David Moyes is a
hugely-respected figure in the game. His record from Preston to Everton for all
those years was incredible - Everton were top six continually.
"The vast majority of his career he has been successful. With the attributes
that he will bring to a talented group of players, I wouldn't bet against them
staying up.We will be playing a West Ham team that has designs on climbing the table and
I'm sure they will do that under David Moyes."
Sharp's influence is 'huge' - Wilder
Sheff Utd v West Ham, (Fri, 20:00 GMT)
Sheffield United
Some more meat on the bone of the Billy Sharp situation via the Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder:
"He has an important part to play - and has played an important part with the pressure he has put on the strikers," said Wilder.
"Young strikers as well. How good is it for the likes of Callum Robinson, Lys (Mousset) and Oli (McBurnie) to have Billy to learn from?
"From my point of view, the example he has set, and is setting, and the influence he has on those young players is huge."
Didn't think he would want him to leave!
Emond joins Nantes
John Bennett
BBC World Service
No big transfer
stories so far today in the big leagues across Europe although in form Ligue 1
side Nantes have confirmed the signing of a striker who’d been recently linked
with Norwich, Nottingham Forest and Leeds.
Renaud
Emond has joined the club from Standard Liege after scoring seven goals in 14 league matches this season.
And
Nantes have brought back memories of swapping stickers in the playground with
their new signing announcement video.
Jamie: Sheffield United dream signing: Dean Henderson on a permanent deal.
Realistic signing: Jarred Bowen. One to leave? It's hard, but I think fringe players like Richard Stearman and Kieron Freeman.
Glenn Murray's Brighton future open to doubt
Simon Stone
BBC Sport
Glenn Murray has been one of the many strikers that has been linked with Aston Villa, since it was revealed Wesley will miss the rest of the season with a knee injury.
The 36-year-old has not started a Premier League game since August and is eager to play.
However, Brighton are wary of letting one of their players join a club who are likely to be around them in the Premier League table and, in addition, unless manager Graham Potter signs someone, Murray is the obvious player to step in should anything happen to first-choice front-man Neal Maupay.
Will: Leeds fan here. Dream signing would be triggering the buy from loan clauses for Harrison and/or Costa but suspect the board will let the loans run their course. Fear is if we go up we lose both back to City and Wolves. Realistically I would love to see Billy Sharp arrive and Kiko Casillia sent packing.
Dan: Dream Signing - Kylian Mbappe. Realistic Signing - Donny van de Beek. Sell - Young, Jones, Matic, Bailly, Rojo.
The Helder Costa deal is done and dusted isn't it Will?
Brighton confident of keeping Mooy
Simon Stone
BBC Sport
There has been a bit of speculation around Australian midfielder Aaron Mooy, who is currently on loan at Brighton from Huddersfield.
The theory is that Huddersfield, looking to give funds to new manager Danny Cowley, may be open to selling Mooy this month.
There is a significant problem with that though.
Mooy played for the Terriers in their first game of the season against Derby and although FIFA rules allow players to move between three clubs in a single season, they can only play for two.
It means unless Mooy went to a country with a different season, such as the USA or China for instance, and there is no suggestion of that, if he moves clubs, he wouldn't be able to play, which makes it a bit pointless.
Besides which, Brighton don't think Huddersfield can cut short his loan before the end of the season anyway.
Jamie: Billy Sharp is a Sheffield United club legend whatever happens, and if he wants to leave to get regular football then so be it. I think United's squad is better with him there but I'm sure he'd do incredibly well in the Championship if he left.
Bayern dismiss Sane deal
Manchester City winger Leroy Sane was on Bayern Munich's radar before he suffered knee ligament damage in the Community Shield win over Liverpool back in August.
But it looks as though he'll be staying put for now according to reports in Germany.
Rezaa: Dream signing for Arsenal would be Samuel Umtiti and it is realistic. Although I'd take Andreas Christensen from Chelsea or Eric Bailly from United at the end of the season.
Elliott: As a City fan, right now I'd be offering the keys to Manchester, a fleet of Emirates jets and my Auntie Madge's cleaning services free of charge to Kalidou Koulibaly
Bees defender heads out on loan
No sooner than signing a new long-term contract at Brentford, Mads Bech Sorensen has been shipped out on loan to join AFC Wimbledon's fight against relegation from League One.
With it being a Thursday, I bet the 21-year-old Danish defender hasn't even had time to raise a glass in celebration of his three-year deal at Griffin Park.
'Scott gave me confidence we could get something done' - Neil
Right time for a bit of Preston boss Alex Neil talking about Scott Sinclair's switch from Celtic to Preston.
I know a few North End fans happy with this. At present they are just two points outside the Championship play-off positions. Could the winger be the catalyst for a promotion push?
Espanyol sign Benfica's Raul de Tomas
La Liga's Espanyol have broken their transfer record to sign Benfica's Raul de Tomas.
The 25-year-old has apparently joined on a six-year-deal with Los Periquitos paying out £17m plus around £2m in add-ons for the striker.
The forward has scored one goal this term but enjoyed a couple of prolific seasons at Rayo Vallecano prior to that, scoring 38 goals in 62 league starts.
No Chris Smalling release clause
Simon Stone
BBC Sport
Keith: According to reports it seems Man Utd are trying to buy a complete new team. All big names, who United have no chance of getting.
Think it's called the scattergun approach Keith. Then again you could make a case for at least six new players after their Manchester derby defeat on Tuesday.
Donny van de Beek on Man Utd radar
Simon Stone
BBC Sport
Manchester United - privately and publicly - have continued to stress they will only sign players this month if pre-existing targets become available.
Midfield is certainly an area they are looking to strengthen though and Ajax's Donny van de Beek is one of the players on their radar.
United are still to decide whether to make a formal approach for the player.
However, unlike many options, there is a feeling Ajax, following their exit from the Champions League, may be prepared to do business.
There are many ifs involved in this - but United must work out whether it is worth making a move.
Loads of transfer chat this morning but I'd be interested to hear who you think your club should sign or send on their way in January.
So give me your dream signing, a realistic signing and which player(s) should be sent packing.
Don't be shy, a text or tweet doesn't take that long to compose.
That's apparently not always a bad thing though.
At the moment the future of Ashley Young is harder to pin down than Jack Grealish in full flow.