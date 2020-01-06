FA Cup reaction & transfer latest

More than 17 years on from Wayne Rooney announcing his arrival in English football with a stunning goal for Everton against Arsenal, Liverpool midfielder Curtis Jones sent his side into the fourth round of the FA Cup with a similarly outrageous effort.

But what did the pundits make of it?

Dion Dublin on BBC Radio 5 Live: "Remember Wayne Rooney's first goal for Everton? We were thinking 'we have got somebody special here'."

Match of the Day co-commentator Martin Keown: "To have the audacity to have a go from there and the technique to pull it off, fantastic!"

Former England captain Alan Shearer, on Match of the Day: "What about Jones' confidence saying he was frustrated that he can't get an opportunity in this Liverpool side?

"Well he has had one today and, boy, has he taken it. What a finish that was - the keeper had no chance with that."