Curtis Jones & Adam Lallana
FA Cup reaction & transfer latest

preview
By Steve Sutcliffe

    Liverpool 1-0 Everton

    Just on that theme how good were Neco Williams (18) and 16-year-old Harvey Elliott on Sunday?

    No wonder Jurgen Klopp's smile was as wide as the M62 motorway at the end of the game. What a production line.

    Neco Williams (left)
    #bbcfootball or text on 81111 (UK only)

    Talk about teenage kicks. As a performance from a young player goes, Curtis Jones' on Sunday has to be well up there doesn't it?

    It's one of the best I've seen for a while - superb in possession and a goal of pure class.

    But what are the best performances you've ever seen from a teenager in senior football and just how good were Liverpool's young side? Top half of the Premier League good?

    Don't be shy with your views.

    I'll kick-off with another former Liverpool player...Michael Owen (See France 1998)!

  3. 'We have got somebody special here'

    Liverpool 1-0 Everton

    More than 17 years on from Wayne Rooney announcing his arrival in English football with a stunning goal for Everton against Arsenal, Liverpool midfielder Curtis Jones sent his side into the fourth round of the FA Cup with a similarly outrageous effort.

    But what did the pundits make of it?

    Dion Dublin on BBC Radio 5 Live: "Remember Wayne Rooney's first goal for Everton? We were thinking 'we have got somebody special here'."

    Match of the Day co-commentator Martin Keown: "To have the audacity to have a go from there and the technique to pull it off, fantastic!"

    Former England captain Alan Shearer, on Match of the Day: "What about Jones' confidence saying he was frustrated that he can't get an opportunity in this Liverpool side?

    "Well he has had one today and, boy, has he taken it. What a finish that was - the keeper had no chance with that."

  4. Post update

    The Telegraph's headline seems pretty apt doesn't it...

  5. 'Teenage sensation'

    The back pages

    The Daily Telegraph

    Daily Telegraph sport section
  6. 'Pride & boy'

    The back pages

    The Daily Express

    Daily Express back page
  7. 'My boy wonders'

    The back pages

    Daily Mirror

    Daily Mirror back page
  8. 'Klopp kids a Curt above'

    The back pages

    The Sun

    The Sun back page
  9. 'Child's play'

    The back pages

    The Daily Star

    Daily Star back page
  10. Post update

    As you might imagine, the national newspapers have gone to town on Liverpool's win over Everton....

  12. Post update

    From one extreme to another mind.....

  13. 'Sensationally good'

    Liverpool 1-0 Everton

    Jurgen Klopp celebrates
    Our chief football writer Phil McNulty was at Anfield on Sunday to watch the game and listen to Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp descrive his team's performance as "sensationally good."

    The German made nine changes from the side that increased their Premier League lead to 13 points with victory over Sheffield United on Thursday - including three debutants in Takumi Minamino, Nathaniel Phillips and substitute Yasser Larouci.

    Not that it mattered. Anyway have a read of Phil's musings on events at Anfield are well worth a read.

  14. Watch: All the FA Cup magic

    Before going in to too much detail on events from Sunday here's a quick reminder that there's only one place to go this morning for your FA Cup football fix.

    Just click on the link above and hey presto.

    FA Cup videos
  15. Post update

    Liverpool 1-0 Everton

    Ancelotti & Ferguson
    I'd hate to be an Everton fan this morning.

    Losing to your biggest rivals is one thing, but to their reserve side. Ouch.

    Going into work or school is going to be pretty uncomfortable isn't it.

    I know Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Mason Holgate and Richarlison had chances to score but blimey in general play it looked like the Blues were getting a chasing.

    Still at least manager Carlo Ancelotti now knows the full extent of the job he has on his hands at Goodison Park.

    Bet he wishes he could have thrown Big Duncinto the fray on Sunday.

  16. A 'proper Scouser'

    Liverpool 1-0 Everton

    Curtis Jones
    At 18 years and 340 days, Curtis Jones became the youngest player to score for the Reds in a Merseyside derby since Robbie Fowler did so in March 1994.

    And get this he wasn't even born the last time Everton last won at Anfield in September 1999.

    He was just 20 months old when Wayne Rooney ended Arsenal's 30-game unbeaten streak with a last-minute curling effort that beat David Seaman before crashing in off the underside of the crossbar in 2002.

    But he's very much the coming man on Merseyside this morning. Just have a read of this.

  17. 'It's a wonder goal'

    Liverpool 1-0 Everton

    Only one place to start this morning...

    How good is this. Seriously hard to believe Curtis Jones is still only 18!

    Video caption: Curtis Jones' stunning first goal for Liverpool puts them ahead against Everton
  18. Good morning

    Liverpool players celebrate
    What a time to be a Liverpool supporter.

    Seeing your side become world champions, having two hands on the Premier League trophy (barring a monumental collapse) and then you see an 18-year-old score a worldie to win the Merseyside derby.

    Doesn't get much better surely?

