Watch Brentford v Leicester & follow rest of Saturday's FA Cup fourth-round action
Related Video and Audio
Play audio Natalie Paweleck, Martin Bashir, John Cross, Mike Bubbins from BBC Radio 5 live
Play audio 25/01/2020 from BBC Radio 5 live
Play video Fourth Round: Brentford v Leicester City from BBC Sport
Play video Brentford v Leicester City - 5 Live Commentary from BBC Sport
Play video Brentford v Leicester City - No Commentary from BBC Sport
Play audio Brentford v Leicester from BBC Radio 5 live
Play audio Brentford v Leicester City from BBC Radio London
Play audio Brentford v Leicester City from BBC Radio Leicester
Play video Final Score from BBC Sport
Play audio Southampton v Tottenham Hotspur from BBC Radio 5 live
Play audio Hull City v Chelsea from BBC Radio 5 live
Play audio Hull City v Chelsea from BBC Radio Humberside
Play audio 25/01/2020 from BBC Radio 5 live
Play video The FA Cup Channel from BBC Sport
RTL