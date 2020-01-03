Transfer latest, Solskjaer & Ibrahimovic news conferences

Liverpool unbeaten for a year - how did they do it?
A whole year without losing in the league, 37 Premier League games. Just let that sink in for a second...
And then click here to remind yourself how they did it.
Reds restore 13-point lead
Liverpool 2-0 Sheff Utd
A slice of good fortune enabled Liverpool to take an early lead at Anfield - George Baldock's slip allowing Andy Robertson to set up Mohamed Salah for a simple close-range finish in just the fourth minute.
It maintains the Reds' 13-point advantage at the top of the Premier League after nearest rivals Leicester and Manchester City both won on New Year's Day.
Jurgen Klopp's side have dropped just two points from a possible 60 this season.
One year, 12 months, 365 days...
ReutersCopyright: Reuters
That's how long it now is since Liverpool last lost a league game after beating Sheffield United on Thursday night. They have gone an entire year unbeaten in the Premier League, becoming only the third side to do so.
Live Reporting
By Ben Collins
All times stated are UK
But there was nothing fortuitous about their win, which Sadio Mane sealed, finishing at the second attempt after being played in by Salah.
