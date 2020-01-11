Irish Premiership - goal clips, text and audio

There is a Glenavon debut for Matthew Snoddy, who joined the club on loan from Crusaders earlier this week, while Greg Moorhouse makes his first start following his return to the club.

There is also a debut for Danny Purkis following his move from East Belfast.

Daniel Larmour and Caolan Marron also come into the side in a much-changed line-up from last week's Irish Cup defeat by Coleraine.

For Institute, Rory Brown returns between the sticks while Evan Tweed and Shaun Leppard are also included in the line-up, but there is no place for former Glenavon midfielder Niall Grace, who has been placed on the transfer list by 'Stute boss Sean Connor.

Put simply, both teams need a win today. Following Larne's victory last night, Gary Hamilton's Glenavon are now 11 points adrift of the top six. If they're to close that gap before the split, they can't afford to drop points against relegation-threatened sides at home.

Institute, who haven't won since stunning Coleraine in November, can narrow the gap on tenth-placed Dungannon to just two points after the Swifts' game with Ballymena was called off.

With clear incentives for both sides, it should be an intriguing encounter at Mourneview.

Glenavon: Tuffey, Larmour, Marron, Daniels, Moorhouse, Clingan, Purkis, Snoddy, Singleton, Davidson, Sharkey

Subs: Doyle, Byrne, Harmon, McCloskey, Beggs, Garrett, Jenkins

Institute: R Brown, C McLaughlin, D Curry, G Brown, McCready, Tweed, Leppard, Crown, Burke, Brogan, Pomeroy

Subs: Wells, R Morrow, B McLaughlin, Obhakhan, McCauley, Bradley, Hume