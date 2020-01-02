Transfer latest & Premier League reaction

Reuters Copyright: Reuters

Arsenal defender David Luiz said his team can "do big things" after beating Manchester United to earn a first win under new boss Mikel Arteta.

Sokratis Papastathopoulos and Nicolas Pepe scored to help the Gunners up to 10th in the Premier League, four points behind fifth-placed United.

It ended a run of seven home games without victory and was a first success against top-half opposition this term.

"I believe he [Arteta] can improve every player," said Luiz. "Mikel is a great coach and knows football. He was a great player, he brings things and I believe in his philosophy.

"We are going to do big things in the future, but step by step."