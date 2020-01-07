Listen: Saturday's FA Trophy & non-league commentaries
Related Video and Audio
Play audio AFC Fylde v Southport from BBC Radio Lancashire
Play audio Eastleigh v Matlock Town from BBC Sport
Play audio Notts County v Dagenham & Redbridge from BBC Radio Nottingham
Play audio Yeovil Town v Hampton & Richmond Borough from BBC Somerset
Play audio Dover Athletic v Hartlepool United from BBC Radio Kent
Play audio Dover Athletic v Hartlepool United from BBC Tees
Play audio Hereford FC v Bradford Park Avenue from BBC Hereford & Worcester
Play audio York City v AFC Telford United from BBC Radio Shropshire
Play audio Dartford v Oxford City from BBC Radio Kent
RTL
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
Commentaries available
All games kick-off at 15:00 GMT
FA Trophy second round
AFC Fylde v Southport - BBC Radio Lancashire
Eastleigh v Matlock Town - BBC Radio Solent
Notts County v Dagenham & Redbridge - BBC Radio Nottingham
Yeovil Town & Hampton & Richmond Borough - BBC Somerset
National League
Dover Athletic v Hartlepool United - BBC Radio Kent & BBC Tees
National League North
Hereford FC v Bradford Park Avenue - BBC Hereford & Worcester
York City v AFC Telford United - BBC Radio Shropshire
National League South
Dartford v Oxford City - BBC Radio Kent