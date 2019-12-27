Liverpool move 13 points clear plus reaction to other games

Liverpool's Boxing Day advantage at the top is the joint-largest in Premier League history. If they are to fail to win the title it would take a repeat of Newcastle's Devon-Lochesque collapse of the mid 90s. Imagine if Takumi Minamino turns out to be the ghost of Faustino Asprilla...
Lucky 13?
Liverpool's Boxing Day advantage at the top is the joint-largest in Premier League history.
If they are to fail to win the title it would take a repeat of Newcastle's Devon-Lochesque collapse of the mid 90s.
Imagine if Takumi Minamino turns out to be the ghost of Faustino Asprilla...
Out in front
Over the horizon? Out of sight? Resting players for their European Cup defence come mid March?
It is certainly Liverpool's title to lose after they moved 13 points clear of second-placed Leicester with an emphatic 4-0 win away over the Foxes yesterday.
Perhaps more importantly, considering the Reds have a game in hand on Leicester, defending Premier League champions Manchester City are 14 points back.