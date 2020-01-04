Listen: Commentary from all nine 14:01 GMT FA Cup third-round games
Follow live text, in-play clips and 5 Live commentary plus watch Liverpool v Everton at 16:01 GMT and follow Gillingham v West Ham at 18:16 GMT
Related Video and Audio
Play audio Bristol Rovers v Coventry City from BBC Radio Bristol
Play audio Bristol Rovers v Coventry City from BBC Coventry & Warwickshire
Play audio Burton Albion v Northampton Town from BBC Radio Derby
Play audio Burton Albion v Northampton Town from BBC Radio Northampton
Play audio Charlton Athletic v West Bromwich Albion from BBC WM 95.6
Play audio Chelsea v Nottingham Forest from BBC Radio London
Play audio Chelsea v Nottingham Forest from BBC Radio Nottingham
Play audio Crewe Alexandra v Barnsley from BBC Radio Stoke
Play audio Crewe Alexandra v Barnsley from BBC Radio Sheffield
Play audio Crystal Palace v Derby County from BBC Radio London
Play audio Crystal Palace v Derby County from BBC Radio Derby
Play audio Middlesborough v Tottenham Hotspur from BBC Radio 5 live
Play audio Middlesbrough v Tottenham Hotspur from BBC Tees
Play audio Middlesbrough v Tottenham Hotspur from BBC Radio London
Play audio Queens Park Rangers v Swansea City from BBC Radio Wales
Play audio Queens Park Rangers v Abertawe from BBC Radio Cymru
Play audio Sheffield United v AFC Fylde from BBC Radio Sheffield
Play audio Sheffield United v AFC Fylde from BBC Radio Lancashire
RTL