Premier League reaction after Spurs-Chelsea marred by alleged racism

So let's start with the final game of the weekend then as Chelsea strengthened their grip on fourth place with victory at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Blues boss Frank Lampard out-manouevred his one-time mentor Jose Mourinho - but the comfortable win was overshadowed by alleged racist behaviour aimed at visiting defender Antonio Rudiger.

Willian scored both goals in the first-half and you can read the full match report here.