Premier League reaction after Spurs-Chelsea marred by alleged racism

So let's start with the final game of the weekend then as Chelsea strengthened their grip on fourth place with victory at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.
Blues boss Frank Lampard out-manouevred his one-time mentor Jose Mourinho - but the comfortable win was overshadowed by alleged racist behaviour aimed at visiting defender Antonio Rudiger.
Willian scored both goals in the first-half and you can read the full match report here.
But first, let's have a look at the back pages you are waking up to this morning.
As you can expect, this man features heavily after yesterday's alleged racist abuse...
Good morning
Turkey, presents and Premier League football - isn't it just the most wonderful time of the year?
With only two more sleeps until the big day, Liverpool are 10 points clear at the top of the table, there are new men in charge at Arsenal and Everton and Frank Lampard might be a late omission on Jose Mourinho's Christmas card list.
Lampard secured victory against his former boss on Sunday as Chelsea won 2-0 at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, but the game was marred by alleged racial abuse directed at Antonio Rudiger by some of the home fans.
We'll be looking back at that game, and the rest of the weekend's action, before hearing from several Premier League managers ahead of nine matches on Boxing Day.
But first, let's have a look at the back pages you are waking up to this morning.
As you can expect, this man features heavily after yesterday's alleged racist abuse...
