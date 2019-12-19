Carabao Cup & Club World Cup reaction, Arteta & Ancelotti latest

That completed the line-up for the semi-finals, with Aston Villa having been the first team to book their place in the last four as they overwhelmed a young Liverpool side 5-0 on Tuesday. In fact, with their senior players in Qatar for the Club World Cup, it was Liverpool's youngest-ever starting line-up.
Man City & Utd reach Carabao Cup semis
Manchester City and United then avoided upsets in the Carabao Cup to book their place in the semi-finals.
By Ben Collins
Moment of the decade
Manchester City won their first Premier League title in 2012 after Sergio Aguero's stoppage-time winner against QPR saw them pip United to the English crown.
That has been one of the Premier League's moments of the decade, along with Leicester's surprise title win in 2016. Which one would you go for?
Here's what the experts think...
Carabao Cup semi-final draw
City and United only faced each other 12 days ago in the first Manchester derby of the season...but there will be two more just after Christmas as the local rivals were drawn against each other in the Carabao Cup semi-finals.
Leicester will face Aston Villa in the other last-four clash. They're played over two legs, with the ties taking place in the weeks commencing 6 and 27 January.
Man City yet to agree Arteta compensation
Everton play Arsenal in the Premier League on Saturday, and the Gunners are also looking for a new manager after the departure of Unai Emery.
Manchester City's assistant coach Mikel Arteta is the man they want but City are yet to agree compensation for the ex-Arsenal and Everton midfielder.
Everton hopeful of appointing Ancelotti
Phil McNulty
BBC Sport chief football writer
Everton are hopeful of appointing Carlo Ancelotti as manager as positive talks continue. Ancelotti, 60, has been Everton's top target to succeed sacked Marco Silva.
The Italian held face-to-face discussions with Everton majority shareholder Farhad Moshiri in London earlier this week.
But caretaker manager Duncan Ferguson is set to be in charge of Saturday's home game against Arsenal, even if Ancelotti's appointment is finalised.
Here's more from Phil on Everton's pursuit of Ancelotti...
Post update
Everton can no focus on appointing a new manager, with former Chelsea boss Carlo Ancelotti their top target...
Foxes complete semi-final line-up
Everton 2-2 Leicester (Leicester win 4-2 on pens)
And in the other Carabao Cup quarter-final, Leicester survived a second-half Everton comeback to win 4-2 on penalties.
City won 3-1 at League One side Oxford while back in Manchester, derby rivals United enjoyed a 3-0 win over League Two Colchester.
Liverpool reach Club World Cup final
Monterrey 1-2 Liverpool
So, here goes...
The first action on Wednesday was in Qatar, where Roberto Firmino scored a dramatic stoppage-time winner to give Liverpool victory in their Club World Cup semi-final with Mexican side Monterrey.
The Reds will play Brazilian side Flamengo in the final on Saturday (17:30 GMT), and you can watch it live on BBC One and right here on the BBC Sport website.
