Irish Premiership goal clips, text and audio

Ballymena United have been forced to start outfield player Declan Carville in goals for their contest with in-form Glentoran
  1. CLOSE!

    Institute 0-1 Carrick Rangers

    Institute's Shaun Leppard almost doubles Carrick's lead with a misdirected backheader after a Stewart Nixon throw-in.

  2. Hughes levels at Inver Park

    Larne 1-1 Cliftonville

    The perfect response from Larne skipper Jeff Hughes.

    Leading by example.

    Hughes levels for Larne
  3. CLOSE!

    Larne 1-1 Cliftonville

    Cliftonville almost retake the lead as Breen heads just wide from McDermott's corner.

  4. Post update

    Glentoran 0-0 Ballymena Utd

    Darren Murray is put through on goal but he skews his right-foot effort wide of the post.

    Declan Carville yet to be forced into action between the Ballymena posts.

  5. GOAL

    Crusaders 1-0 Dungannon Swifts

    Jordan Forsythe with a stooping effort that loops of Conor Byrne, Crusaders lead.

  6. GOAL

    Coleraine 0-1 Linfield

    What a strike from Stephen Fallon to give Linfield the lead in the 13th minute.

    He took his chances with his left foot from about 25 yards and it loops right into the top corner.

    An absolute cracker.

  7. Lavery lets fly

    Coleraine 0-0 Linfield

    Shayne Lavery has been quiet of late, but he has popped up with a shot from distance that's deflected wide for a corner.

    Nothing comes of it, though.

  8. GOAL

    Institute 0-1 Carrick Rangers

    Lloyd Anderson heads Carrick into an 11th-minute lead after his initial close-range effort is blocked by Institute keeper Rory Brown. Rangers are good value for their lead after bossing the opening stages despite playing against a strong wind.

  9. GOAL

    Glenavon 0-1 Warrenpoint Town

    Brandon Doyle fires Warrenpoint ahead on 10 minutes.

    He'll certainly thank his strike partner Alan O'Sullivan whose strong run saw him surge into the left hand side of the penalty area before cutting the ball back for Doyle to shoot home.

    It's a fifth goal of the season for the young frontman, on loan from Linfield.

  10. 17 seconds in...bang!

    Larne 0-1 Cliftonville

    Gormley gives Reds the lead
  11. Post update

    Larne 1-1 Cliftonville

    We've just had two pieces of outstanding defending at either end in the last couple of minutes.

    First, Albert Watson threw himself at the ball to deny Gormley a possible second before, at the other end, Garry Breen made a full-stretch tackle to stop Johnny McMurray turning the game on its head.

    Really cracking game in prospect.

  12. Good stuff from the hosts

    Coleraine 0-0 Linfield

    Great football from Coleraine in midfield, with Josh Carson conducting things and interchanging well with Jamie Glackin.

    The move breaks down with nothing coming from it, but it was good to watch from the pair.

  13. Post update

    Crusaders 0-0 Dungannon Swifts

    Crusaders have started with intent and very nearly have an early lead as Paul Heatley races onto a through ball.

    He brings it into the box before striking low and hard but Swifts keeper Conor Byrne is alert and on hand to produce an excellent save.

  14. GOAL

    Larne 1-1 Cliftonville

    The home side hit back almost immediately as Larne skipper Jeff Hughes equalises with a looping header!

    Randall atones for his earlier header as he picks out Hughes with an excellent cross.

    Hughes, unchallenged, made no mistake as he guided his effort into the far corner. Richard Brush, much like his opposite number Conor Devlin a couple of minutes ago, had no chance.

    Two goals inside the first four minutes at Inver Park!

  15. Post update

    Glentoran 0-0 Ballymena Utd

    Robbie McDaid tries to provide an early test for stand-in Ballymena goalkeeper Declan Carville but his long-range shot goes high, wide and not at all handsome.

  16. Eamon high

    Glenavon 0-0 Warrenpoint Town

    Eamon Scannell, buoyed by his winning goal against Institute on Boxing Day, tries his luck with an instinctive snap-shot for the visitors from distance but he's off-target on this occasion.

    Full marks for confidence, though.

  17. Blues not hanging about

    Coleraine 0-0 Linfield

    Two well-hit shots in the opening minute for Linfield.

    Kirk Millar's effort was deflected wide while Stephen Fallon was just off target with a strike from about 25 yards.

    Sign of intent from the Blues after their Boxing Day disappointment?

  18. GOAL

    Larne 0-1 Cliftonville

    Joe Gormley heads Cliftonville into the lead after just 17 seconds!

    It was sloppy from Larne as Mark Randall's attempted pass inside is intercepted by Ryan Curran, who takes on Chris Ramsey before picking out Gormley with a pinpoint cross.

    That's the striker's 15th league goal of the season. Dream start for the Reds.

  19. As it stands

    Bottom six

    Irish Premiership bottom six
    Copyright: BBC Sport
    Image caption: Irish Premiership bottom six
  20. As it stands

    Top six

    Irish Premiership top six
    Copyright: BBC Sport
    Image caption: Irish Premiership top six
