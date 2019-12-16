Premier League reaction & Champions League draw build-up

As always, you can have YOUR say on this weekend's Premier League action by Tweeting using #bbcfootball.
Ferguson to hold talks with Kean - reports
The Gossip
The Telegraph are reporting that Ferguson will hold talks with Kean, 19, after taking off his substitute within 19 minutes of bringing him on - claiming the Italy striker struggled with the pace of the draw at Manchester United.
You can catch up on that story and more over on our Gossip page here.
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
'It's a quick turnaround for a new guy to come in'
Live Reporting
By Mantej Mann
All times stated are UK
Just imagine...
Man Utd 1-1 Everton
That remark by the Man Utd boss doesn't really indicate whether highly-rated teenager Erling Haaland will be making his way to Old Trafford.
But imagine a strike partnership of 18-year-old Mason Greenwood and Haaland...
Did someone mention goals?
Haaland has decided what he wants to do - Solskjaer
Man Utd 1-1 Everton
Simon Stone
BBC Sport
Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says promising young striker Erling Haaland has decided what he wants to do when the transfer window opens next month.
Haaland, 19, is one of the most coveted players in Europe after scoring 28 goals in 22 appearances for Red Bull Salzburg this season.
Solskjaer worked with Haaland for two years at Molde, giving the striker his debut at 16. He is understood to have flown to Austria on Friday to talk with the teenager.
You can read more here.
'It's a quick turnaround for a new guy to come in'
Man Utd 1-1 Everton
Former Everton striker Duncan Ferguson says he expects to take charge of the club's Carabao Cup quarter-final against Leicester, despite not wanting the full-time job.
The Toffees drew 1-1 with Manchester United at Old Trafford, following a 3-1 win over Chelsea in an impressive start under the caretaker manager.
"It's a quick turnaround for a new guy to come in before Wednesday but I need to speak to the directors," he said.
The Scot also showed he is not afraid to make big decisions as he took off 19-year-old forward Moise Kean within 19 minutes of bringing him on.
Ruthless.
Greenwood stalls Everton resurgence under Ferguson
Man Utd 1-1 Everton
Super Sunday began with an entertaining draw at Old Trafford, as Mason Greenwood scored late on to deny Everton a second successive win under interim boss Duncan Ferguson.
The Toffees looked set for back-to-back league victories for the first time since April when Victor Lindelof turned into his own goal.
But substitute Greenwood bagged the equaliser with a clinical finish.
Frustratingly, I left the teenager on the bench of my fantasy team, but I won't be making that mistake next week.
From bad to worse for Freddie
Arsenal 0-3 Man City
So it's been a difficult few weeks for Freddie Ljungberg as interim boss of the club he spent nine years with as a player.
And to make things worse, the Swede says he "will deal with" Mesut Ozil after the midfielder reacted angrily to being substituted.
The former Germany international threw down his gloves and kicked them away when he was taken off in Sunday's defeat by Man City.
The incident came hours after the club distanced themselves from Ozil's views following a social media post about the treatment of Uighur Muslims in China.
You can read the full story here.
Manchester City cruise past Arsenal at the Emirates
Arsenal 0-3 Man City
We'll kick off at the Emirates then as Man City concluded Super Sunday with a convincing win over Arsenal.
I've typed his name several times already this morning, but Kevin De Bruyne was the star attraction as the Belgian scored two and assisted another in the 3-0 win.
The Gunners, who sacked Unai Emery last month, have now won just once under interim boss Freddie Ljungberg.
What do the papers say?
But before all that, let's take a look at a selection of this this morning's back pages.
It's safe to say this man features pretty heavily...
