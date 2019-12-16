Premier League reaction & Champions League draw build-up

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says promising young striker Erling Haaland has decided what he wants to do when the transfer window opens next month.

Haaland, 19, is one of the most coveted players in Europe after scoring 28 goals in 22 appearances for Red Bull Salzburg this season.

Solskjaer worked with Haaland for two years at Molde, giving the striker his debut at 16. He is understood to have flown to Austria on Friday to talk with the teenager.

