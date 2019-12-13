Live

Europa League reaction - Rangers into last 32 as Man Utd & Wolves win 4-0

Live Reporting

By Ben Collins

All times stated are UK

  1. Man Utd to move for Sancho & Eriksen?

    Daily Mirror

    That is one of the top stories in today's gossip, along with the Mirror reporting that Manchester United are confident of signing Borussia Dortmund's England winger Jadon Sancho next month - and they could also move for Tottenham midfielder Christian Eriksen.

  2. 'Pep's secret release clause'

    The Daily Mail

    The Daily Mail also carries an image of Mason Greenwood but the main story is on Pep Guardiola having a 'secret' release clause which allows him to leave Manchester City at the end of the season.

    Daily Mail back page
    Copyright: Daily Mail
  4. How good can Greenwood be?

    That's the question we posed after Mason Greenwood scored his first double in a first-team game. It certainly got people talking.

    Here we explain why Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has so much faith in his 18-year-old striker, we hear from some ex-players and the Manchester United youngster and look at the best comments on social media.

  5. The next big thing?

    Man Utd 4-0 AZ Alkmaar

    Independent

    Now let's have a look at today's papers and with Mason Greenwood scoring twice in one of Thursday's later Europa League kick-offs, the Manchester United teenager dominates the back pages.

    Independent back page
    Copyright: Independent
  6. Get Involved

    #bbcfootball or text 81111 (UK only)

    So who do you want your team to get in the next round? If you're a neutral, which ties do you want to see?

    And who do you think will go all the way in this season's Europa League? Could there be another British winner after Manchester United in 2017 and Chelsea last season?

    Let us know your thoughts on Twitter via #bbcfootball or text 81111 (UK only)

  7. Who could Man Utd & Wolves play?

    And finally, the other Premier League teams...

    Man Utd: Apoel Nicosia, Bayer Leverkusen, Club Bruges, Cluj, Copenhagen, Eintracht Frankfurt, Getafe, Ludogorets, Olympiakos, Rangers, Roma, Shakhtar Donetsk. Sporting Lisbon, Wolfsburg.

    Wolves: Ajax, Basaksehir, Basel, Benfica, Celtic, Espanyol, Gent, Inter Milan, LASK, Malmo, Porto, Red Bull Salzburg, Sevilla.

  8. Who could the Scottish teams play?

    As for the Old Firm rivals...

    Celtic: Apoel Nicosia, AZ Alkmaar, Bayer Leverkusen, Club Bruges, Copenhagen, Eintracht Frankfurt, Getafe, Ludogorets, Olympiakos, Rangers, Roma, Shakhtar Donetsk. Sporting Lisbon, Wolfsburg, Wolves.

    Rangers: Ajax, Arsenal, Basaksehir, Basel, Benfica, Braga, Espanyol, Gent, Inter Milan, LASK, Malmo, Manchester United, Red Bull Salzburg, Sevilla.

  9. Who could Arsenal play?

    Arsenal

    Specifically, here are all the potential opponents for Arsenal in the last 32: Apoel Nicosia, AZ Alkmaar, Bayer Leverkusen, Club Bruges, Cluj, Copenhagen, Getafe, Ludogorets, Olympiakos, Rangers, Roma, Shakhtar Donetsk. Sporting Lisbon, Wolfsburg.

  10. Who could the British teams play?

    Well, a few of them could play each other as they're in different pots. For example, Arsenal or Manchester United could be handed an all-British tie with Rangers, while Celtic could play Wolves. Mouth-watering eh?!

  11. Who is in which pot?

    Pot one: Ajax, Arsenal, Basaksehir, Basel, Benfica, Braga, Celtic, Espanyol, Gent, Inter Milan, LASK, Malmo, Manchester United, Porto, Red Bull Salzburg, Sevilla.

    Pot two: Apoel Nicosia, AZ Alkmaar, Bayer Leverkusen, Club Bruges, Cluj, Copenhagen, Eintracht Frankfurt, Getafe, Ludogorets, Olympiakos, Rangers, Roma, Shakhtar Donetsk. Sporting Lisbon, Wolfsburg, Wolves.

  12. How will the Europa League draw work?

    The teams will be divided into two pots, with the first consisting of all 12 of the Europa League group winners and the four best third-placed teams from the Champions League.

    The second pot will contain the Europa League group runners-up plus four more teams dropping down from the Champions League.

    The seeded clubs will play away from home first, ensuring they have home advantage in the second leg. The first legs are scheduled for Thursday, 20 February, with the second legs on 27 February.

    Click here for full details

  13. When's the draw?

    Now the nine British clubs are waiting to hear who they'll face in the first stage of the knockout phase.

    The Champions League draw will be made on Monday from 11:00 GMT, with the Europa League draw to follow from 12:00 GMT.

  14. Clean sweep for British sides

    So it was a clean sweep for British sides in the Europa League as all five advanced to the last 32.

    And with Liverpool, Manchester City, Chelsea and Tottenham all qualifying for the Champions League's last 16 it means that all nine British clubs in Europe this season have progressed to the knockout phase. Impressive.

  15. Instant impact by Jota

    Wolves 4-0 Besiktas

    And Wolves also enjoyed a comfortable home win as Diogo Jota made a stunning contribution off the bench.

    The Portuguese forward came on in the 57th minute with the score 0-0 and within 12 minutes he'd hit a hat-trick! Talk about an impact sub!!

    Leander Dendoncker also struck as Wolves claimed four goals in even less time than Man Utd - it took them just 10 minutes - but they were still denied top spot in Group K due to Braga's 4-2 victory at Slovan Bratislava.

    Wolves players celebrate a Diogo Jota goal against Besiktas
    Copyright: PA Media
  16. Greenwood double as Man Utd win group

    Man Utd 4-0 AZ Alkmaar

    Meanwhile south of the border, Manchester United were already through and ensured they topped Group L with a flurry of goals around the hour mark.

    Mason Greenwood claimed his first senior double as the Red Devils scored four in 11 minutes to secure a seeding for the Europa League knockout phase.

    Manchester United players celebrate a Mason Greenwood goal against AZ Alkmaar.
    Copyright: Reuters
  17. Gers progress after nervy finish

    Rangers 1-1 Young Boys

    Celtic's Old Firm rivals Rangers then joined them in the last 32 after a nervy finish at Ibrox.

    Steven Gerrard's men led Group G by a point before kick-off and - with Porto beating Feyenoord - needed a draw to guarantee qualification.

    They were cruising thanks to Alfredo Morelos' first-half finish but were left hanging on as Borna Barisic scored an own goal on 89 minutes before Ryan Jack was shown a second yellow card in stoppage time.

    But the Gers clinched the runners-up spot to ensure they will play European football after Christmas for the first time since 2010-11.

    Scott Arfield celebrates against Young Boys
    Copyright: EPA
  18. Much-changed Celtic side beaten in Romania

    Cluj 2-0 Celtic

    Celtic had already clinched top spot in Group E and manager Neil Lennon made nine changes to the side that beat Rangers in Sunday's Scottish League Cup final.

    He gave a debut to 18-year-old Scott Robertson while 16-year-old Karamoko Dembele became the youngest player to represent Celtic in Europe as the Scottish champions slipped to their first defeat in seven Europa League games this season.

    Scott Robertson making his Celtic debut against Cluj
    Copyright: Reuters
  19. Gunners stage late fightback

    Standard Liege 2-2 Arsenal

    Arsenal and Celtic were among the early kick-offs on Thursday, with the Gunners all but assured of a place in the last 32 before their trip to Belgium.

    And they made sure by coming back from two goals down to draw 2-2 and seal top spot in Group F.

    Alexandre Lacazette celebrates with Bukayo Saka against Standard Liege
    Copyright: EPA
