Listen: Boxing Day non-league commentaries

Live Reporting

All times stated are UK

  1. Commentaries available

    All matches kick off at 15:00 GMT unless otherwise stated

    National League

    Barrow v AFC Flyde -BBC Radio Lancashire

    Eastleigh v Aldershot Town - BBC Surrey & BBC Solent

    Harrogate v Hartlepool - BBC Tees & BBC Radio York

    Notts County v Maidenhead - BBC Radio Nottingham

    Woking v Sutton United - BBC Radio Surrey (13:00)

    Wrexham v Chorley - BBC Radio Wales & BBC Radio Lancashire

    Yeovil Town v Torquay United - BBC Radio Devon & BBC Somerset

    National League North

    AFC Telford v Alfreton -BBC Radio Shropshire

    Kidderminster v Hereford -BBC Hereford and Worcester

