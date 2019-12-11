Champions League reaction - Liverpool & Chelsea reach knockout stages

I'm pretty sure Dan is a Liverpool fan. I reckon most Reds fans would take Dinamo Zagreb or Shakhtar too.
Who do you want in the last-16?
Dan: Just avoid the Madrid teams and Dortmund. Hopefully Dinamo Zagreb or Shakhtar.
Frank Lampard is the first English manager to take a team into the Champions League knockout stages after taking charge of all six group games since Harry Redknapp with Tottenham in 2010-11.
We need to improve - Lampard
Chelsea manager Frank Lampard said their win was a "sign of how much work we still have got to do".
"It did get twitchy," he told BT Sport.
"We need to take our chances better.
"It's going to be a work in progress.
With the young players we have in this side there will be bumps in the road. I push them and can be quite hard on them, setting the high standards I want to see them reach, but at the same time I have to be patient."
Chelsea are likely to get a tough last-16 draw. That could hamper their chances.
How far can Liverpool & Chelsea go?
SMS Message: Unfortunately Chelsea's youngsters may not progress much further, but Liverpool could go very far. from Mark, Devon
Unfortunately Chelsea's youngsters may not progress much further, but Liverpool could go very far.
Liverpool have progressed from all three of their Champions League group stages under Jurgen Klopp. They had been knocked out at this stage in their previous two Champions League campaigns before his arrival.
Klopp praises 'smart' Liverpool
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp said he loved that his side were "so smart" in their win over Red Bull Salzburg.
"I couldn't have more respect for what Salzburg is doing," said Klopp. "I know how people see it - you think being the best team in Austria is 'OK'.
"Then you see how good they are, how good they were in the first game [the Reds won 4-3 at Anfield], how good they were against Napoli and Genk and then you could come here as the current Champions League winner and misunderstand that situation.
"And I love it, I really love it that my team is so smart that they listen and they put in a shift in like that. Salzburg was unbelievably strong, especially in the first half, but we as well were ready for that fight."
So who do you want your team to get in the last-16 draw and how far can Liverpool and Chelsea go?
In theory Liverpool should get a slightly easier draw, but they still could play Real Madrid or Borussia Dortmund.
Their other potential opponents will become clear after tonight's matches.
The wins mean there will be four English teams in the knockout stages with Liverpool and Chelsea joining Manchester City and Tottenham who have already qualified.
Chelsea have finished second in their group so that leaves them facing a potentially tougher last-16 tie in Monday's draw.
They will face one of Paris St-Germain, Bayern Munich, Barcelona, Juventus or RB Leipzig.
Chelsea survive scare to go through
Things all seemed to be smoothly for Chelsea against Lille at
Stamford Bridge when Tammy Abraham and Cesar Azpilicueta put them in front in the first half.
But, with Chelsea needing a win to progress because of
results elsewhere, former Blues striker Loic Remy pulled one back for Lille
with 12 minutes to go.
That set-up a nervy final few minutes for Frank Lampard's
side but they held on to clinch second place in the group behind Valencia.
Liverpool see off Salzburg to progress
Liverpool were first to secure their progression with their
2-0 win in Salzburg.
At times in the first half they struggled, missing chances
and allowing their opponents a fair few opportunities, but in the 57th minute Naby Keita put the
Reds ahead and Mohamed Salah added a brilliant second shortly after.
The defending champions finish top of Group E, a point clear
of Napoli in second.
There were a couple of scares but last night Liverpool and
Chelsea secured their places in the Champions League knockout stages.
Both went into the final game of their respective groups
needing a result to go through and both won.
Liverpool won away at Red Bull Salzburg and Chelsea beat
Lille at Stamford Bridge.
Salah's 'outrageous' goal
How good was Mohamed Salah’s goal last night? Utterly ridiculous.
If you haven’t seen it he was just five yards from the touchline, outside the right side of the box and on his weaker foot but still managed to slot the ball in.
Jurgen Klopp described it as “sensational”, Michael Owen said it was “off the scale” and former Reds defender Stephan Warnock labelled it “outrageous”.
More here
Chelsea will look to replace Hazard goals - Lampard
Well, on that spending point Steve.
Last night Frank Lampard said Chelsea will try to replace the goalscoring and creativity of Eden Hazard in the January transfer window.
The Blues discovered last week that their two-window transfer ban has been halved, meaning they can sign players next month.
"There will be discussions about where we can strengthen," said Lampard.
"The transfer window will be a bit fluid.
"It is quite clear in the summer we lost Eden Hazard who has been a huge part of scoring and creating for us in the last few seasons. We need more competition in those creative areas."
How far will Liverpool & Chelsea go?
Plenty more went on in the Champions League last night.
Last season's semi-finalists Ajax were knocked out with a home defeat by Valencia.
Teenager Ansu Fati became the youngest goalscorer in Champions League history as Barcelona ended Inter Milan's hopes of reaching the last 16.
And Napoli sacked manager Carlo Ancelotti less than three hours after he guided them into the knockout stages with a 4-0 win over Genk.
More on those later.
Who do you want in the last-16?
Chelsea are likely to get a tough last-16 draw. That could hamper their chances.
How far can Liverpool & Chelsea go?
So who do you want your team to get in the last-16 draw and how far can Liverpool and Chelsea go?
In theory Liverpool should get a slightly easier draw, but they still could play Real Madrid or Borussia Dortmund.
Their other potential opponents will become clear after tonight's matches.
The wins mean there will be four English teams in the knockout stages with Liverpool and Chelsea joining Manchester City and Tottenham who have already qualified.
Chelsea have finished second in their group so that leaves them facing a potentially tougher last-16 tie in Monday's draw.
They will face one of Paris St-Germain, Bayern Munich, Barcelona, Juventus or RB Leipzig.
There’s plenty of reaction so let’s get to it…
JOB DONE!