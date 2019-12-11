Champions League reaction - Liverpool & Chelsea reach knockout stages

Getty Images Copyright: Getty Images

Last night Frank Lampard said Chelsea will try to replace the goalscoring and creativity of Eden Hazard in the January transfer window.

The Blues discovered last week that their two-window transfer ban has been halved, meaning they can sign players next month.

"There will be discussions about where we can strengthen," said Lampard.

"The transfer window will be a bit fluid.

"It is quite clear in the summer we lost Eden Hazard who has been a huge part of scoring and creating for us in the last few seasons. We need more competition in those creative areas."