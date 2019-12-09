Live

Premier League reaction - Leicester stay in touch in title race

Live Reporting

By Matthew Henry

All times stated are UK

    Jurgen Klopp
    Liverpool have another Champions League midweek fixture to deal with this week, probably a slight disadvantage to them.

    They need a result at Red Bull Salzburg to progress from their group while Man City are already through regardless of the result in there game at Dinamo Zagreb.

    Leicester can fully focus on the Premier League of course.

    Liverpool and Leicester then play Watford and Norwich respectively at the weekend - two winnable games on paper at least.

  2. Post update

    Can Leicester really catch Liverpool? Are they really in the title race? Let me know your thoughts.

    Francesca Gunn: What a great weekend! Not only did Man United Win, and win well but then the same night AJ won his titles back. Such a good night.

  4. Rodgers 'happy' for Leicester to be left out of title race chat

    Brendan Rodgers
    So are Leicester in the title race?

    Manager Brendan Rodgers says he is happy for them to go under the radar in that conversation.

    "I don't think anybody expects us to be anywhere near the top," said Rodgers.

    "After Manchester United won at Manchester City, a caption came up after the game about how far Manchester City are away from Liverpool.

    "We respect that and we just get on with our job, get on with trying to play and improve our performance levels."

  5. Post update

    Who will win the race for the golden boot this season?

    Top scorers
  6. Post update

    This man just can't stop scoring. What a player Jamie Vardy is.

    He scored two more for Leicester at Villa Park and now has 16 for the season.

    He's five goals clear at the top of the Premier League top scorers chart.

    Jamie Vardy
  7. Leicester beat Villa for record eighth consecutive win

    Leicester's 4-1 win at Aston Villa on Sunday was their eighth in a row in the Premier League.

    That's a new club record.

    In 15 of the past 27 Premier League seasons they would be sitting top of the table after 16 games with their tally of 38 games.

    The Foxes had fewer points than this after 16 games the year they went on to win the title.

    Leicester
  8. How it stands...

    At the bottom, Watford scraped a point against Crystal Palace on Saturday before Norwich and Southampton both let leads slip on Sunday before falling to defeat.

    Above the bottom three, four teams are separated by two points from Aston Villa in 17th to Everton in 14th.

    16th-placed Bournemouth have lost five in a row.

    Bottom six
  9. How it stands...

    Liverpool comfortably saw off Bournemouth on Saturday and in doing so they stretched their lead at the top of the table to 11 points.

    Leicester then responded 24 hours later by beating Aston Villa to cut the gap to eight.

    Manchester City are now 14 points back - and surely out of it - after their defeat at home to rivals Manchester United. United are up to fifth but are still five points behind fourth-placed Chelsea.

    Top six
  10. Post update

    Liverpool celebrate
    It was another busy weekend at the top of the Premier League.

    The top two went marching on while United overcame City in the big one in Manchester.

    It is tightening up at the bottom too.

    Let's have a recap of the weekend.

