Premier League reaction - Brighton win at Arsenal, Everton sack Silva

The club's majority shareholder made Silva a personal pet project, starting with an acrimonious pursuit of the 42-year-old Portuguese when he was at Watford after the Toffees dismissed Ronald Koeman in October 2017.
Moshiri eventually got his man in June the following year after an expensive six-month dalliance with Sam Allardyce but Silva is now his fourth managerial casualty since arriving at Everton in February 2016.
Moyes return might be required - Osman
BBC Radio 5 Live
So what now for Everton? Is David Moyes going to come back as interim manager?
Ex-Blues captain Leon Osman said on BBC Radio 5 Live that he reckons the return of his former manager might be the "step back that is required" for the club, who dropped into the Premier League's relegation zone after Wednesday's derby defeat.
Everton sack Silva
Just after the Sheff Utd-Newcastle game kicked off, Everton confirmed the news we had been expecting all day (well, from the moment Georginio Wijnaldum sealed Liverpool's 5-2 win in Tuesday's Merseyside derby, to be honest)...that manager Marco Silva had been sacked after 18 months in charge.
Wilder 'tired' of VAR
Sheffield United 0-2 Newcastle
Sheffield United
Sheffield United dominated much of the game only to find Martin Dubravka in wonderful form, the Newcastle goalkeeper twice saving excellent headers from Oli McBurnie, as well as keeping out a deflected Enda Stevens strike.
Newcastle's win ended the Blades' seven-game unbeaten Premier League run, stretching back to a 1-0 defeat by Liverpool on 28 September, and sent the Magpies up to 11th - level on points with Sheffield United and Arsenal.
The Sheffield United boss said that football "is sucking the life" out of him and expressed concern for where the game is heading.
"This game, in a heartbeat, has changed," said Wilder.
"This game now is completely different to what I experienced as a 16-year-old lad as an apprentice.
"I don't know where it is going and it is sucking the life out of me and the supporters."
Shelvey scores from Carroll assist
Sheffield United 0-2 Newcastle
The controversy arrived in the second half when the flag went up for offside as Andy Carroll flicked on for Jonjo Shelvey. The Newcastle midfielder ran through before slotting past goalkeeper Dean Henderson, whose half-hearted challenge suggested he was expecting the effort to be ruled out.
However, with referee Stuart Attwell having waved play on the goal was checked by VAR, which correctly awarded it after replays showed Carroll was onside when he provided the assist.
Allan Saint-Maximin had earlier opened the scoring with his first goal for Newcastle, heading home Javier Manquillo's cross.
Andy Carroll made his first Newcastle start in nine years - 3,264 days to be precise - and he flicked on for Jonjo Shelvey to score the Magpies' second goal, although the circumstances angered Blades boss Chris Wilder.
'We did not show up in the first half'
Arsenal 1-2 Brighton
Arsenal
Interim manager Freddie Ljungberg said that Arsenal "gave away" the first half of the match, which saw the Gunners booed off at the final whistle.
New low for Gunners
Arsenal 1-2 Brighton
ReutersCopyright: Reuters
Managerless Arsenal's season plummeted to a new low as they were beaten by Brighton in interim manager Freddie Ljungberg's first home match in charge.
Alexandre Lacazette marked his 100th Gunners appearance by heading his side level after Adam Webster had given the visitors a first-half lead.
With the score 1-1, there was frustration for Ljungberg and Arsenal when David Luiz thought he had made it 2-1 with a volley but it was correctly ruled out following a VAR check for offside.
Neal Maupay headed Brighton's winner from Aaron Mooy's cross to leave Arsenal on their worst winless run since 1977 - and 10 points off a Champions League spot.
Tis the season...
EPACopyright: EPA
Unless you're an Arsenal fan.
Brighton won at the Emirates on Thursday night to condemn the Gunners to their worst winless run since 1977.
Newcastle also won at Sheffield United to go 11th in the Premier League table - level with the Blades and Arsenal - while Everton sacked manager Marco Silva.
Thanks for joining us for all the reaction, plus the latest from today's news conferences.
No 'Silva-lining' for Everton
BBC Football Daily
Phil McNulty also joined the Football Daily podcast team to discuss the sacking of Marco Silva.
Leon Osman and former Manchester City and Spurs midfielder Michael Brown also had their say, plus they spoke to Derby defender Curtis Davies, who played under Silva at Hull.
'Marco Silva sacking a blow to Farhad Moshiri's credibility'
Phil McNulty
BBC Sport chief football writer
Everton's decision to sack manager Marco Silva will not only be the catalyst for further turbulence at Goodison Park - it represents a heavy blow to the personal credibility of billionaire owner Farhad Moshiri.
