Premier League reaction - Silva set for sack, Mourinho loses on Man Utd return

Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhuttl hopes to see more of the "aggression" his side showed in their 2-1 win over Norwich.
The Saints went ahead in the 22nd minute when Danny Ings produced a glancing header from James Ward-Prowse's fine in-swinging free-kick.
Southampton doubled their lead with a close-range finish from Ryan Bertrand after Shane Long's headed flick-on.
Saints out of the bottom three
Southampton 2-1 Norwich
Not only was it a comprehensive defeat by their Merseyside rivals but Everton also slipped into the relegation zone.
Southampton boss Ralph Hasenhuttel looked set for the sack after their 9-0 home defeat by Leicester but the Saints have gradually improved since, with Wednesday's 2-1 defeat of Norwich making it back-to-back wins and lifting them out of the bottom three.
The end for Silva?
On the latest Football Daily podcast, Mark Chapman, Michael Brown and John Murray look at the biggest Premier League games from Wednesday, including Liverpool's Merseyside derby win – and the trio discuss if this could be the end for Everton boss Marco Silva.
The pod also goes to Old Trafford, where Ian Dennis and Chris Waddle watched Manchester United defeat Jose Mourinho’s Spurs, and we hear from both managers.
And **SPOILER ALERT**...Chappers let slip in the first 30 seconds of the pod - and on 27 minutes - which camp-mate was the latest to be evicted from I’m a Celebrity!
Mourinho return ruined by Rashford double
Manchester United 2-1 Tottenham
Manchester United
Marcus Rashford's double means he has now scored nine goals in his last 10 games for Manchester United - and is now one short of his season best tally for Premier League goals (which is 10).
Down the M62 at Old Trafford and Marcus Rashford scored twice as Manchester United condemned former manager Jose Mourinho to defeat on his return to Old Trafford. That ended Tottenham's three-match winning streak under the Portuguese.
Silva has already survived one round of emergency talks among the club's hierarchy after the home loss to Norwich City on 23 November but it is increasingly unlikely he will be spared a second time after the humiliating 5-2 thrashing in the Merseyside derby at Anfield left Everton in the relegation zone.
The 42-year-old Portuguese was asked about his future in the aftermath of Everton's eighth defeat in 11 games and said: "I am not the right person to talk about this situation. You are asking me and I don't have the answer."
The answer may be delivered on Thursday, with Silva increasingly unlikely to be in charge for Saturday's game against Chelsea at Goodison Park.
If he goes, and in the unlikely event Everton announce a long-term replacement, 56-year-old Scot Moyes is in the frame to return, after being discussed behind the scenes at Goodison Park as a temporary solution.
Reds retain eight-point lead
Liverpool 5-2 Everton
Liverpool pushed Everton manager Marco Silva closer to the sack and retained their eight-point lead at the top of the Premier League with a crushing win at Anfield which dropped the Toffees into the relegation zone.
And thanks for joining us as we look at the reaction to Wednesday's Premier League action, as leaders Liverpool romped to a Merseyside derby win over Everton which has left Blues boss Marco Silva on the brink of being sacked.
Elsewhere, Leicester beat Watford to stay eight points behind Liverpool while Tottenham lost on Jose Mourinho's return to Manchester United.
The end for Silva?
On the latest Football Daily podcast, Mark Chapman, Michael Brown and John Murray look at the biggest Premier League games from Wednesday, including Liverpool's Merseyside derby win – and the trio discuss if this could be the end for Everton boss Marco Silva.
The pod also goes to Old Trafford, where Ian Dennis and Chris Waddle watched Manchester United defeat Jose Mourinho’s Spurs, and we hear from both managers.
And **SPOILER ALERT**...Chappers let slip in the first 30 seconds of the pod - and on 27 minutes - which camp-mate was the latest to be evicted from I’m a Celebrity!
Mourinho return ruined by Rashford double
Manchester United 2-1 Tottenham
Manchester United
Marcus Rashford's double means he has now scored nine goals in his last 10 games for Manchester United - and is now one short of his season best tally for Premier League goals (which is 10).
United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said that the home-grown striker played as though he was "back on the playground" in his match-winning display against Tottenham.
Down the M62 at Old Trafford and Marcus Rashford scored twice as Manchester United condemned former manager Jose Mourinho to defeat on his return to Old Trafford. That ended Tottenham's three-match winning streak under the Portuguese.
Silva set for sack, with Moyes as interim boss
Phil McNulty
BBC Sport chief football writer
Everton manager Marco Silva faces the sack, with the club's board expected to decide his future on Thursday - and former boss David Moyes under consideration as an interim replacement.
Silva has already survived one round of emergency talks among the club's hierarchy after the home loss to Norwich City on 23 November but it is increasingly unlikely he will be spared a second time after the humiliating 5-2 thrashing in the Merseyside derby at Anfield left Everton in the relegation zone.
The 42-year-old Portuguese was asked about his future in the aftermath of Everton's eighth defeat in 11 games and said: "I am not the right person to talk about this situation. You are asking me and I don't have the answer."
The answer may be delivered on Thursday, with Silva increasingly unlikely to be in charge for Saturday's game against Chelsea at Goodison Park.
If he goes, and in the unlikely event Everton announce a long-term replacement, 56-year-old Scot Moyes is in the frame to return, after being discussed behind the scenes at Goodison Park as a temporary solution.
Reds retain eight-point lead
Liverpool 5-2 Everton
Liverpool pushed Everton manager Marco Silva closer to the sack and retained their eight-point lead at the top of the Premier League with a crushing win at Anfield which dropped the Toffees into the relegation zone.
That's how Phil McNulty's match report begins...and we have a fresh update from Phil on the situation at Everton
And thanks for joining us as we look at the reaction to Wednesday's Premier League action, as leaders Liverpool romped to a Merseyside derby win over Everton which has left Blues boss Marco Silva on the brink of being sacked.
Elsewhere, Leicester beat Watford to stay eight points behind Liverpool while Tottenham lost on Jose Mourinho's return to Manchester United.