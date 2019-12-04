Premier League reaction - Man City back within eight points of Liverpool

Man City's win took them back to second in the Premier League and Crystal Palace went fifth with a home win against Bournemouth. The Eagles even went down to 10 men in the first half, with Mamadou Sakho sent off for a high challenge on Adam Smith, before Jeffrey Schlupp fired in a late winner after a superb run by the German.
Eagles up to fifth
Crystal Palace 1-0 Bournemouth
Jesus walks...
And he's not a bad finisher too.
With Sergio Aguero out injured, Gabriel Jesus will get a few games to lead the line for Manchester City.
And the Brazilian stepped out to the plate on Tuesday night by scoring two goals to set City on course for a 4-1 win at Burnley.
Calling the first goal a Christmas miracle would be a bit much but it was definitely a fine finish, with the 22-year-old striker curling a delicious effort inside the far post.
Good morning
Thanks for joining us for all the reaction to Tuesday night's Premier League action, which saw Manchester City get back to winning ways while 10-man Crystal Palace managed to beat Bournemouth.
We'll also bring you updates before the rest of the midweek Premier League fixtures, which include the Merseyside derby at Anfield and Jose Mourinho's return to Old Trafford.