Gabriel Jesus
Live

Premier League reaction - Man City back within eight points of Liverpool

preview
355
viewing this page

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Live Reporting

By Ben Collins

All times stated are UK

  1. Eagles up to fifth

    Crystal Palace 1-0 Bournemouth

    Jeffrey Schlupp scores against Bournemouth
    Copyright: PA Media

    Man City's win took them back to second in the Premier League and Crystal Palace went fifth with a home win against Bournemouth.

    The Eagles even went down to 10 men in the first half, with Mamadou Sakho sent off for a high challenge on Adam Smith, before Jeffrey Schlupp fired in a late winner after a superb run by the German.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  2. Jesus walks...

    Gabriel Jesus scores his first goal against Burnley
    Copyright: PA Media

    And he's not a bad finisher too.

    With Sergio Aguero out injured, Gabriel Jesus will get a few games to lead the line for Manchester City.

    And the Brazilian stepped out to the plate on Tuesday night by scoring two goals to set City on course for a 4-1 win at Burnley.

    Calling the first goal a Christmas miracle would be a bit much but it was definitely a fine finish, with the 22-year-old striker curling a delicious effort inside the far post.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  3. Good morning

    Thanks for joining us for all the reaction to Tuesday night's Premier League action, which saw Manchester City get back to winning ways while 10-man Crystal Palace managed to beat Bournemouth.

    We'll also bring you updates before the rest of the midweek Premier League fixtures, which include the Merseyside derby at Anfield and Jose Mourinho's return to Old Trafford.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools
Back to top