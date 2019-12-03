Solskjaer speaks before Mourinho return

With Jose Mourinho heading back to Old Trafford, we're keen to hear from you on the following...
Which former boss would be welcome back at your club?
Will Ole or Jose leave the happier manager on Wednesday?
Which boss needs what in the January transfer window?
Let us know using #bbcfootball
Man Utd v Tottenham (Wednesday, 19:30 GMT)
It's ho ho Jose!
Yes, former Manchester United boss Mourinho returns to Old Trafford for the first time with his new Tottenham side tomorrow, looking to make it four wins on the bounce with Spurs.
No word yet on whether he's bringing the club's own ball-boys...
Man Utd v Tottenham (Wednesday, 19:30 GMT)
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side dropped points again on Sunday in a 2-2 draw with Aston Villa.
Jack Grealish - sporting socks around his ankles a la former United defender Laurent Blanc, an Arthur Shelby barnet and gliding around with Gazza-like swagger - finessed one into the top corner to help the newly-promoted outfit take a share of the spoils.
United have now taken just 18 points from their opening 14 league games. That means Solskjaer must guide them to wins in their next three games if they are to surpass the 26 points Jose Mourinho amassed when he was sacked after 17 games in 2018-19.
And guess who they face next...
With a full midweek calendar of Premier League fixtures coming up over the next few days, we have a massive 13 manager news conferences to bring you today...
Manchester United, Tottenham and Southampton kick things off this morning, with Arsenal, Brighton, Aston Villa, West Ham, Wolves, Chelsea, Everton, Liverpool, Norwich and Watford all to come around lunchtime.
Man Utd v Tottenham (Wednesday, 19:30 GMT)
Tis the season to be Ole...
Or is it?
Fans and pundits are divided after a troubling start to the league campaign that has left Manchester United sitting ninth in the table and closer on points to the drop zone than the top four.
