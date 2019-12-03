Solskjaer speaks before Mourinho return

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side dropped points again on Sunday in a 2-2 draw with Aston Villa.

Jack Grealish - sporting socks around his ankles a la former United defender Laurent Blanc, an Arthur Shelby barnet and gliding around with Gazza-like swagger - finessed one into the top corner to help the newly-promoted outfit take a share of the spoils.

United have now taken just 18 points from their opening 14 league games. That means Solskjaer must guide them to wins in their next three games if they are to surpass the 26 points Jose Mourinho amassed when he was sacked after 17 games in 2018-19.

And guess who they face next...