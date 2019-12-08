Listen: FA Trophy commentaries
Play audio AFC Fylde v Curzon Ashton from BBC Radio Lancashire
Play audio AFC Telford v Lemington from BBC Radio Shropshire
Play audio Chesterfield v Notts County from BBC Radio Nottingham
Play audio Eastleigh v Yate Town from BBC Radio Solent
Play audio Torquay United v Aldershot Town from BBC Radio Devon
Play audio Yeovil Town v Welling from BBC Radio Bristol
All games Kick off 15:00 GMT unless stated
FA Trophy first round
