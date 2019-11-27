Spurs & Man City make Champions League last 16 - reaction

"Jose Mourinho was not greeted with any fanfare, no formal announcement to the fans and no chanting of his name - although there was also no chanting for the departed and much-loved Mauricio Pochettino."
Liverpool and Chelsea could join Tottenham and Manchester City in the last 16 tonight, making it a healthy four from four for the Premier League to survive the group stages.
What do the Reds and Blues have to do? Gather close everyone....
Liverpool:A win against Napoli on Wednesday would put Liverpool through as Group E winners. If Red Bull Salzburg fail to beat Genk, Liverpool would also progress regardless of their result against Napoli.
Chelsea:Will go through from Group H with a win over Valencia because their head-to-head record against Ajax and the Spanish side is better in the event of a three-way tie.
Get involved
#bbcfootball on Twitter
GettyCopyright: Getty
We are after your memories of unlikely footballing heroes today.
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
Four on the floor
Red Star Belegrade 0-6 Bayern Munich
Four goals in 14 minutes and 31 seconds. Nice work Robert Lewandowski.
The Bayern Munich striker scored the fastest quadruple in Champions League history as the Bavarian giants thrashed Red Star Belgrade 6-0 in Group B.
He became only the second player to score in nine consecutive group-stage appearances in the competition.
Leon Goretzka, who netted Bayern's opener with a cross from ex-Liverpool midfielder Philippe Coutinho, and Corentin Tolisso completed the scoring.
Lewandowski takes his tally to 30 goals for club and country in his 24th appearance of the season in all competitions, with 10 goals coming in the Champions League group stages.
Fernandes staying put
Bruno Fernandes, the Sporting Lisbon midfielder linked to Tottenham and Manchester United during the summer transfer window, has extended his contract at the Portuguese side.
Ther 25-year-old who scored 32 goals last season and has nine this term, has extended his terms through to the summer of 2023.
The king is dead...
Tottenham 4-2 Olympiakos
"Jose Mourinho was not greeted with any fanfare, no formal announcement to the fans and no chanting of his name - although there was also no chanting for the departed and much-loved Mauricio Pochettino."
BBC chief football writer Phil McNulty was at Tottenham Stadium last night to take the temperature of the home fans.
Two more to come...
Liverpool and Chelsea could join Tottenham and Manchester City in the last 16 tonight, making it a healthy four from four for the Premier League to survive the group stages.
What do the Reds and Blues have to do? Gather close everyone....
Get involved
#bbcfootball on Twitter
We are after your memories of unlikely footballing heroes today.
Whether it be the German Shepherd that saved Torquay from relegationor the collie that found Jules Rimet gleaming in a hedge.
Or even a non-canine footballing hero....
Let us know via the Twitter hashtag #bbcfootball.
Honours even
Real Madrid 2-2 Paris St Germain
Elsewhere French giants Paris St-Germain came from 2-0 down to hold Real Madrid in a hugely entertaining Champions League game with both sides already assured of their place in the last 16.
Karim Benzema put Real 2-0 up with a close-range finish and a header.
But Kylian Mbappe scored after a defensive mix-up and Pablo Sarabia fired a brilliant equaliser.
Gareth Bale, a replacement for Eden Hazard, who suffered a twisted ankle, almost won the game for Real Madrid deep into injury time but his free-kick hit the post.
The unlikely hero
Not all heros wear match shirts.
Last night, Jose Mourinho paid tribute to the ball boy who helped set up Harry Kane's equaliser for 2-2 with a quick recovery of the ball to catch out the Greek visitors.
"I love intelligent ball boys like I was. I was a brilliant ball boy as a kid," Mourinho told BT Sport.
"He's not there just to look to the stands, lights or scarves. He's living the game and playing it very well."
City through
Man City 1-1 Shakhtar Donetsk
Manchester City beat Shakhtar Donetsk 6-0 at the Etihad Stadium 12 months ago.
Fans hoping for a similar exhibition demolition on Tuesday night were left disappointed but ultimately Ilkay Gundogan's goal booked City's progress to the last 16.
"The target was to qualify and we have done it," said manager Pep Guardiola.
"This competition in February will be completely different, tougher. We'll see in which conditions we arrive there. This competition is about the details.
Tottenham serge to victory
Tottenham 4-2 Olympiakos
Tottenham got off to a terrible start in manager Jose Mourinho's first home game in charge, shipping two goals in the opening 13 minutes against Olympiakos.
But Mourinho orchestrated a comeback, sacrificing Eric Dier in midfield for Christian Eriksen and seeing goals from Dele Alli, Harry Kane (2) and Serge Aurier turn the tie around.
Read the full match report here.
Last 16 this way
Last 16 with a game to spare.
It was job done for Tottenham and Manchester Citylast night as they booked their place in the knockout stages via a comeback win over Olympiakos and a home draw with Shakhtar Donetsk respectively.