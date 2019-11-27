Spurs & Man City make Champions League last 16 - reaction

Getty Copyright: Getty

Four goals in 14 minutes and 31 seconds. Nice work Robert Lewandowski.

The Bayern Munich striker scored the fastest quadruple in Champions League history as the Bavarian giants thrashed Red Star Belgrade 6-0 in Group B.

He became only the second player to score in nine consecutive group-stage appearances in the competition.

Leon Goretzka, who netted Bayern's opener with a cross from ex-Liverpool midfielder Philippe Coutinho, and Corentin Tolisso completed the scoring.

Lewandowski takes his tally to 30 goals for club and country in his 24th appearance of the season in all competitions, with 10 goals coming in the Champions League group stages.