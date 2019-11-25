Unai Emery
Premier League managers under pressure

By Steve Sutcliffe

    Everton have got matches with Liverpool, Leicester (twice), Chelsea, Manchester, Arsenal and Man City to play in their next nine matches.

    Ouch.

  2. 'We'll be lucky to finish outside the bottom three'

    As one of my neighbours is an Everton fan I've popped out to watch them a couple of times this season over a drink.

    So I've been well appraised of their problems.

    But if you're less familiar with them just have a listen to this...

  3. 'It's down to players to revive Arsenal'

    Metro

    It's not you it's us? Arsenal forward Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's message is a familiar one when things aren't going well.

    Metro
    Copyright: Metro
  4. 'Fire in the Ole'

    The Daily Star

    The Star seem to think Everton manager Marco Silva could get the chop first...

    Daily Star
    Copyright: Daily Star
  5. 'Rescued by the kids'

    The Daily Telegraph

    Not sure Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solksjaer would agree publicly with the Telegraph's headline.

    But at 2-0 down on Sunday, I'd imagine he was not feeling overly comfortable.

    Daily Telegraph sport
    Copyright: Daily Telegraph
  6. 'Heat on Emery'

    The Daily Mail

    The Mail have gone big on Unai Emery's situation at Arsenal, which is looking increasingly precarious.

    Anyone who watched their 2-2 home draw with struggling Southampton will know what I mean.

    Mail
    Copyright: Daily Mail
  7. 'Emery, Silva and Pellegrini on the brink'

    Daily Mirror

    The Mirror reckon that Unai Emery, Marco Silva and Manuel Pellegrini are on the brink.

    Daily Mirror back page
    Copyright: Daily Mirror
  8. 'Sack race'

    The Daily Express

    The Express clearly got my memo...

    The Daily Express back page
    Copyright: The Daily Express
    Before we go into that in a tad more depth let's have a ganders at the national newspapers...

  10. Good morning

    Well what a weekend of Premier League football.

    Sheffield United's 3-3 draw with Manchester United was great for the neutral on Sunday but probably not fantastic if you were a manager in either dugout.

    Speaking of which, there could well be a manager or four, maybe more, feeling a little twitchy about their phone ringing today given results over the weekend.

    Unai Emery, Marco Silva and Manuel Pellegrini spring to mind.

