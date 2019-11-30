Glentoran's Darren Murray in action against Liam Bagnall
Leaders Coleraine 2-0 down at Institute

  1. Leppard spot on with Institute opener

    Institute 2-0 Coleraine

    Video caption: Shaun Leppard opens the scoring for Institute against Coleraine
  2. PENALTY APPEAL

    Institute 2-0 Coleraine

    Institute are convinced they should have been awarded a penalty after goalscorer Brown ends up on the turf following a challenge by Adam Mullan. However, their protests are ignored with Stute's Joe McCready ending up with a yellow card for his backchat.

  3. GOAL

    Institute 2-0 Coleraine

    Gareth Brown doubles Institute's lead as his long-range shot floats over Chris Johns as the keeper appears to trip over his own feet while backpedaling after clearing the ball from outside his own penalty area.

  4. Glackin forced off for Coleraine

    Institute 1-0 Coleraine

    After going behind, Coleraine suffer a further blow as Jamie Glackin is forced off by injury after being hurt in an earlier collision and he is replaced by Nedas Maciulaitis.

  5. GOAL

    Institute 1-0 Coleraine

    Shaun Leppard justifies his inclusion by Sean Connor as he puts Institute ahead in the 19th minute by diverting Evan Tweed's free-kick past Chris Johns. As has been the case in recent weeks, leaders Coleraine again concede first.

  6. Attacks at both ends

    Institute 0-0 Coleraine

    Institute produce their first attack of note as Gareth Brown just fails to connect with a superb angled ball into the penalty area from Joe McCready but Doherty immediately goes close again for the Bannsiders at the other end with a shot which goes inches over the crossbar.

  7. Coleraine continue to press

    Institute 0-0 Coleraine

    Coleraine continue to look threatening early on with James McLaughlin having a snapshot deflected just wide after he miskicks his first volleyed attempt from the edge of penalty.

  8. CLOSE!

    Institute 0-0 Coleraine

    Coleraine go close to taking the lead on seven minutes as Ben Doherty's shot from a threatening position is deflected just wide by Institute's Shaun Leppard. The chance was fashioned by Doherty's superb one-two with Jamie Glackin.

  9. Institute v Coleraine (13:00)

    Team news

    Leaders Coleraine make two changes from last weekend's dramatic win over Carrick as Adam Mullan and Steven Douglas take over from Aaron Canning and Ian Parkhill.

    Institute boss Sean Connor reacts to his side's 3-1 midweek defeat by Glentoran by making five changes. Gareth Brown, Shaun Leppard, Shane McNamee, Jack Bradley and Stephen Curry come in for Dean Curry, Aidan McCauley, Jamie McIntyre, Aaron McGurk and Niall Grace. Curry's inclusion is a late change to Stute's line-up.

    Institute v Coleraine
    Image caption: Institute v Coleraine
  10. Leaders Coleraine face Institute in early kick-off

    Saturday's Irish Premiership action

    After snatching back the leadership of the Irish Premiership with a dramatic win over Carrick Rangers last weekend, Coleraine are in action in the North West derby 13:00 GMT kick-off against Institute at the Brandywell.

    The Bannsiders' form has wobbled in recent weeks as they suffered a shock first defeat of the campaign at Warrenpoint before having to come from behind twice against Carrick. They may not have it easy at the Ryan McBride Stadium against an Institute that have improved since Sean Connor's arrival.

    Cliftonville, second on goal difference behind Oran Kearney's side, host Glentoran in a fixture that invariably proves a well-contested affair.

    Third-placed Crusaders take on struggling Dungannon Swifts at Stangmore Park while Linfield, after winning one of the games in hand with a hard-fought win at Ballymena in midweek, continue their catch-up act as they take on Larne at Windsor Park. David Healy's champions are now only five points off the pace and still have two games in hand.

    Glenavon followed up their morale-boosting win over Linfield last weekend by beating Institute on Tuesday and face Carrick at Taylor's Avenue today.

    The remaining fixture sees bottom-placed Warrenpoint Town hosting a Ballymena United team who have not won in the Premiership since beating Cliftonville in late September

