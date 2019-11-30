Leaders Coleraine 2-0 down at Institute

Leaders Coleraine make two changes from last weekend's dramatic win over Carrick as Adam Mullan and Steven Douglas take over from Aaron Canning and Ian Parkhill.

Institute boss Sean Connor reacts to his side's 3-1 midweek defeat by Glentoran by making five changes. Gareth Brown, Shaun Leppard, Shane McNamee, Jack Bradley and Stephen Curry come in for Dean Curry, Aidan McCauley, Jamie McIntyre, Aaron McGurk and Niall Grace. Curry's inclusion is a late change to Stute's line-up.