Premier League updates & Euro 2020 play-off draw

Not a great deal else to report from Eddie Howe's news conference though he did, unsurprisingly, have to field a question on Jose Mourinho's return to management.
"I was as surprised, as everyone else. It's great for the league that he's back. It's maybe not great for us going there for his first home game (in the league) but we'll relish the challenge when it comes."
On the suggestion that Jose is yesterday's man? "No, not at all. Look at his record, I'd love his track record, he's one of the all-time greats and the trophy cabinet says that. He has certainly got a lot more to give."
'I think the Cherries will edge it'
Bournemouth v Wolves (Sat, 15:00 GMT)
Mark Lawrenson
Ex-Liverpool defender
This game might seem like it is on the undercard of West Ham versus Spurs or Manchester City against Chelsea but it shouldn't be.
In terms of pure footballing ability, these are two very good sides and I am not thinking this game is going to be dull at all.
Wolves are quietly climbing the table and are up in eighth place, which shows what a good run they are on, considering they did not get their first league win until 28 September.
But I have been impressed by Bournemouth too. I know they lost at Newcastle last time out but their home form has been decent and I think they might just edge this one.
Lawro's prediction: 2-1 Seth's prediction: 2-1.
Lawro's predictions
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
This week BBC pundit Mark Lawrenson is up against WWE star Seth Rollins, who has supported West Ham in the past after doing well with them on Fifa, but now describes himself as "a bit of a Manchester City fan" for the same reason.
"It is a little difficult for me to follow them during the season but I am a City fan," he told BBC Sport. "Mostly because they have gotten me a lot of success on Fifa.
"Am I any good when I play Fifa? Erm, no. I like to think that I am good, but I doubt it. I can play on the Switch OK, but if you get me on the PlayStation or an X-Box, it is foreign to me.
"Who else plays? Cesaro, Sheamus and Rusev have all played a little bit too.
"I know they all prefer the PlayStation though and I just don't go there because I get beat. I stick where it is simple and easy on the Switch."
Lerma fit for Cherries
Bournemouth v Wolves (Sat, 15:00 GMT)
Bournemouth
Bournemouth boss Eddie Howe has also been asked about the fitness of Colombia midfielder Jefferson Lerma...
"Jefferson has become very important for us since he signed. He loves to win and what you see on the pitch is how he is every day in training. He's OK after the internationals."
'We want to recreate Man Utd atmosphere'
Bournemouth v Wolves (Sat, 15:00 GMT)
Bournemouth
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
Bournemouth boss Eddie Howe is in situ for his morning media duties.
The Cherries, who are currently ninth, could move up to fifth in the Premier League this weekend with a win over Wolves, who are a place above them in the table (on goal difference).
Here's what Howe makes of it all: "For us this is an important game. Our last home game (a 1-0 win over Manchester United) was great, the supporters were immense and we want to recreate that atmosphere.
"Wolves are a very well organised side and in good form, so we need to make sure we're at the very top of our game."
Get Involved
#bbcfootball or text 81111 (UK only)
Mourinho claims it's not all about him at Spurs? Are you buying it?
Let us know via #bbcfootball on Twitter and by texting 81111 (UK only)
The Humble One?
Mourinho is back in management after 11 months of globe-trotting, guest appearances and punditry. Seems he's done a bit of soul-searching too.
After being sacked by Manchester United last December, Jose Mourinho returned to management this week. On Thursday he met the media for the first time as Tottenham boss and, unsurprisingly, it was a busy news conference.
Spurs couldn't meet demand in terms of letting interested parties in, and towards the end of proceedings those that were there were limited to one question each. After all, they did keep Jose chatting for over half an hour.
Man Utd's view on the world
Sheff Utd v Man Utd (Sun, 16:30 GMT)
Simon Stone
BBC Sport
The blinds have been raised in the media room at Manchester United's training ground this morning.
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has a few injury issues to deal with and midfielder Scott McTominay is expected to be ruled out of Sunday's trip to Sheffield United.
But I suspect Solskjaer's predecessor as United boss - Jose Mourinho - will figure prominently.
Post update
First up we'll be hearing from Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe any minute now.
Then Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is due to be speaking to the media from 09:30 GMT.
Weekend starts here
The return of Jose Mourinho on Thursday, over 10 news conferences on Friday, plus eight fixtures on Saturday - the Premier League is most definitely back.
And just for good measure, the Euro 2020 play-off draw is taking place from 11:00 GMT.
Make yourself comfortable, we'll be bringing you all the latest football news and updates right through till gone 14:00 GMT.
Live Reporting
By Ben Collins and Steve Sutcliffe
All times stated are UK
'Mourinho's one of the all-time greats'
Bournemouth v Wolves (Sat, 15:00 GMT)
Bournemouth
Not a great deal else to report from Eddie Howe's news conference though he did, unsurprisingly, have to field a question on Jose Mourinho's return to management.
"I was as surprised, as everyone else. It's great for the league that he's back. It's maybe not great for us going there for his first home game (in the league) but we'll relish the challenge when it comes."
On the suggestion that Jose is yesterday's man? "No, not at all. Look at his record, I'd love his track record, he's one of the all-time greats and the trophy cabinet says that. He has certainly got a lot more to give."
'I think the Cherries will edge it'
Bournemouth v Wolves (Sat, 15:00 GMT)
Mark Lawrenson
Ex-Liverpool defender
This game might seem like it is on the undercard of West Ham versus Spurs or Manchester City against Chelsea but it shouldn't be.
In terms of pure footballing ability, these are two very good sides and I am not thinking this game is going to be dull at all.
Wolves are quietly climbing the table and are up in eighth place, which shows what a good run they are on, considering they did not get their first league win until 28 September.
But I have been impressed by Bournemouth too. I know they lost at Newcastle last time out but their home form has been decent and I think they might just edge this one.
Lawro's prediction: 2-1 Seth's prediction: 2-1.
Lawro's predictions
This week BBC pundit Mark Lawrenson is up against WWE star Seth Rollins, who has supported West Ham in the past after doing well with them on Fifa, but now describes himself as "a bit of a Manchester City fan" for the same reason.
"It is a little difficult for me to follow them during the season but I am a City fan," he told BBC Sport. "Mostly because they have gotten me a lot of success on Fifa.
"Am I any good when I play Fifa? Erm, no. I like to think that I am good, but I doubt it. I can play on the Switch OK, but if you get me on the PlayStation or an X-Box, it is foreign to me.
"Who else plays? Cesaro, Sheamus and Rusev have all played a little bit too.
"I know they all prefer the PlayStation though and I just don't go there because I get beat. I stick where it is simple and easy on the Switch."
Lerma fit for Cherries
Bournemouth v Wolves (Sat, 15:00 GMT)
Bournemouth
Bournemouth boss Eddie Howe has also been asked about the fitness of Colombia midfielder Jefferson Lerma...
"Jefferson has become very important for us since he signed. He loves to win and what you see on the pitch is how he is every day in training. He's OK after the internationals."
'We want to recreate Man Utd atmosphere'
Bournemouth v Wolves (Sat, 15:00 GMT)
Bournemouth
Bournemouth boss Eddie Howe is in situ for his morning media duties.
The Cherries, who are currently ninth, could move up to fifth in the Premier League this weekend with a win over Wolves, who are a place above them in the table (on goal difference).
Here's what Howe makes of it all: "For us this is an important game. Our last home game (a 1-0 win over Manchester United) was great, the supporters were immense and we want to recreate that atmosphere.
"Wolves are a very well organised side and in good form, so we need to make sure we're at the very top of our game."
Get Involved
#bbcfootball or text 81111 (UK only)
Mourinho claims it's not all about him at Spurs? Are you buying it?
Let us know via #bbcfootball on Twitter and by texting 81111 (UK only)
The Humble One?
Mourinho is back in management after 11 months of globe-trotting, guest appearances and punditry. Seems he's done a bit of soul-searching too.
The 'Special One' said he has realised the mistakes he made while at Old Trafford and won't make the same ones again at Tottenham. He also said repeatedly that he's humble and that his new appointment "is not about me".
Mourinho's return
After being sacked by Manchester United last December, Jose Mourinho returned to management this week. On Thursday he met the media for the first time as Tottenham boss and, unsurprisingly, it was a busy news conference.
Spurs couldn't meet demand in terms of letting interested parties in, and towards the end of proceedings those that were there were limited to one question each. After all, they did keep Jose chatting for over half an hour.
Man Utd's view on the world
Sheff Utd v Man Utd (Sun, 16:30 GMT)
Simon Stone
BBC Sport
The blinds have been raised in the media room at Manchester United's training ground this morning.
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has a few injury issues to deal with and midfielder Scott McTominay is expected to be ruled out of Sunday's trip to Sheffield United.
But I suspect Solskjaer's predecessor as United boss - Jose Mourinho - will figure prominently.
Post update
First up we'll be hearing from Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe any minute now.
Then Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is due to be speaking to the media from 09:30 GMT.
Weekend starts here
The return of Jose Mourinho on Thursday, over 10 news conferences on Friday, plus eight fixtures on Saturday - the Premier League is most definitely back.
And just for good measure, the Euro 2020 play-off draw is taking place from 11:00 GMT.
Make yourself comfortable, we'll be bringing you all the latest football news and updates right through till gone 14:00 GMT.