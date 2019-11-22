Premier League updates & Euro 2020 play-off draw

Not a great deal else to report from Eddie Howe's news conference though he did, unsurprisingly, have to field a question on Jose Mourinho's return to management.

"I was as surprised, as everyone else. It's great for the league that he's back. It's maybe not great for us going there for his first home game (in the league) but we'll relish the challenge when it comes."

On the suggestion that Jose is yesterday's man? "No, not at all. Look at his record, I'd love his track record, he's one of the all-time greats and the trophy cabinet says that. He has certainly got a lot more to give."