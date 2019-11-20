Live

Mourinho appointed as Spurs boss - reaction

preview
78
viewing this page

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Live Reporting

All times stated are UK

  1. Tottenham appoint Mourinho

    Mauricio Pochettino and Daniel Levy
    Copyright: Getty Images

    Daniel Levy has been operating at top deadline-day speed.

    The Tottenham chairman announced the sacking of Mauricio Pochettino - the man who had guided Spurs to their first European Cup final in June - around 19:30 GMT on Tuesday.

    Shortly after 06:30 GMT this morning, Jose Mourinho was revealed as Pochettino's replacement.

    What a turnaround.

    What have you made of it?

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools
Back to top