Mourinho appointed as Spurs boss - reaction

Daniel Levy has been operating at top deadline-day speed.

The Tottenham chairman announced the sacking of Mauricio Pochettino - the man who had guided Spurs to their first European Cup final in June - around 19:30 GMT on Tuesday.

Shortly after 06:30 GMT this morning, Jose Mourinho was revealed as Pochettino's replacement.

What a turnaround.

What have you made of it?