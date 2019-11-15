England reach Euro 2020 with heavy win

Random statistic incoming...
Live Reporting
By Steve Sutcliffe
All times stated are UK
'Grand show'
The back pages
The Express talk about the sour note to England's win. Namely fans booing Joe Gomez.
I'll have more for you on that in a a few minutes though.
'Grand of hope n' glory'
The back pages
The Sun
Whisper it quietly...'Football's coming home' gets a mention in the Sun.
Not something that necessarily always goes to plan - just ask England manager Gareth Southgate.
'Grand Slammed'
The back pages
Daily Mirror
Surprise, surprise more Harry Kane.
'No Sterling, no problem'
The back pages
The Times
The Times follow suit.
'Kane's grand slam'
The back pages
The Guardian
'King Harry'
The back pages
The Daily Telegraph
The Telegraph have gone all regal on Harry Kane.
Before I bombard you with more stuff from last night and we look forward to England's game in Kosovo, let's take a peek at what the national newspapers are saying.
England 7-0 Montenegro
I'll be honest I felt a little sorry for Montenegro last night. It's not like they have a huge pool of players to pick from.
The country's population is just over 600,000. By way of comparison Greater Manchester has a population of nearly three million people.
It probably also didn't help that almost a full team of players were missing for visitors - with former Manchester City defender Stefan Savic one of those absentees.
England 7-0 Montenegro
And what an evening for this chap.
Captain Harry Kane became the first ever England player to net a hat-trick in consecutive appearances at Wembley and is now sixth on England's list of leading scorers.
His first-half hat-trick takes his tally to 31 - which means he has now scored more than Frank Lampard, Alan Shearer, Nat Lofthouse and Tom Finney.
No wonder there were so many high five's.
Good morning. Well what a night for England. Talk about celebrating your 1,000th game in style.
I wonder what the Three Lions legends, including 1966 World Cup winners in attendance, made of the 7-0 win over Montenegro at Wembley.
It all looked a little easy didn't it but if you're going to book your place at Euro 2020, that was definitely the way to do it.