England's Southgate & Maguire face media

England manager Gareth Southgate on his decision to drop Raheem Sterling: "I have to always look at what is right for getting this team to perform for the country. My decision are the only ones that get tested over the following months and years and that is the cross I have to bear. I don’t take any enjoyment from it. But everyone else’s opinions and teams don’t get tested, they don't have the full details. When I was a player I knew that I would have hump with manager, usually when I wasn't playing. I don't always expect them to be bouncing with joy ever time they see me walking through the meal room but if you don't like that, do something else.

On whether Raheem Sterling has the hump with him: "I wouldn’t imagine that he is hugely enthusiastic and I can understand that. He is a massive part of what we do and he is part of the group, but for me the thing is finished."