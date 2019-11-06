Chelsea players celebrate
Chelsea's fightback, Liverpool's fixture pile-up & Champions League analysis

By Steve Sutcliffe

  1. Mount out of England squad?

    Chelsea 4-4 Ajax

    Mason Mount
    One slight dampener from Chelsea's 4-4 Champions League draw with Ajax is that Mason Mount could now miss England's final two Euro 2020 qualifiers.

    Mount, 20, went off in the 60th minute with an injury to his right ankle.

    "They've strapped his ankle and hopefully it's relatively minor," said Chelsea boss Frank Lampard.

    Mount has got four caps for the Three Lions so far and was expected to be included in Gareth Southgate's squad, which is set to be named on Thursday.

    There's a bit more on that story here.

  2. Post update

    What about this for a statistic....

    Chelsea are the third English side in Champions League history to come from three goals behind to get a result and the first since Liverpool in May 2005.

    I think most of us can all remember that one.

  3. 'I don't think I've seen a game like it'

    Chelsea 4-4 Ajax

    Frank Lampard
    Eight goals, two red cards, two penalties, two own goals, a crucial video assistant referee intervention and both sides refusing to settle for a draw - the Champions League delivered another epic evening at Stamford Bridge.

    No wonder Blues manager Frank Lampard called it "madness".

    You can read more about the reaction from an absolute classic here.

  4. Listen: 'Lampard will be proud of players response'

    Chelsea 4-4 Ajax

    Anyone fancy the Football Daily?

    Kelly Cates, former Chelsea midfielder Andy Townsend, former Liverpool defender Stephen Warnock, our senior football reporter Ian Dennis and commentator John Acres reflect on another extraordinary night of Champions League football.

    Well worth a listen.

  5. Get Involved

    #bbcfootball or text on 81111 (UK only)

    The Chelsea game undoubtedly turned when Daley Blind and fellow centre-back Joel Veltman were both sent-off in the space of 60 seconds at Stamford Bridge last night.

    Carnage. Crazy. Call it what you will...

    But what's the craziest few minutes you've ever seen at a football match and feel free to delve into your own playing experiences....

  6. Post update

    Chelsea 4-4 Ajax

    Chelsea players celebrate
    How crazy was this?

    If you were a Chelsea fan at home you might have been tempted to switch the TV off at 4-1 down.

    But then came a stirring fightback with the match finishing 4-4 and Ajax playing the last 22 minutes plus stoppage time with nine men.

    Our our chief football writer, Phil McNulty, was at Stamford Bridge and you can read more about a ridiculous game and Chelsea's remarkable recovery here.

  7. Post update

    The back pages

    The Sun

    The Sun also lead with the Chelsea v Ajax and a story about Arsenal's now former captain Granit Xhaka.

    The Sun back page
  8. 'Chelsea thriller'

    The back pages

    The Daily Telegraph

    The Daily Telegraph understandably lead with events at Stamford Bridge.

    Who wouldn't?

    Daily Telegraph Sport section
  9. Post update

    Before we get going properly let's take a quick peek at a couple of the national newspapers....

  10. Post update

    Also worth mentioning that Atalanta v Man City and Red Star Belgrade v Spurs (both in the Champions League and Vitoria Guimaraes v Arsenal (Europa League) are on the agenda for this evening.

    I wonder if they will be able to serve up anything quite as exciting.

  11. Post update

    Good morning.

    Well what a night of Champions League action last night.

    Chelsea's 4-4 draw against nine-man Ajax was utter "madness", Frank Lampard's words not mine.

    And Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool machine rolled on to a 2-1 win over Genk as they went top of Group E.

    Article Reactions
