Chelsea's fightback, Liverpool's fixture pile-up & Champions League analysis

Getty Images Copyright: Getty Images

One slight dampener from Chelsea's 4-4 Champions League draw with Ajax is that Mason Mount could now miss England's final two Euro 2020 qualifiers.

Mount, 20, went off in the 60th minute with an injury to his right ankle.

"They've strapped his ankle and hopefully it's relatively minor," said Chelsea boss Frank Lampard.

Mount has got four caps for the Three Lions so far and was expected to be included in Gareth Southgate's squad, which is set to be named on Thursday.

There's a bit more on that story here.