Kingstonian FC fan

Sunday's FA Cup first-round ties

Listen: Commentary from nine FA Cup ties

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Live Reporting

All times stated are UK

  1. Commentaries available

    All kick-offs at 12:45 GMT (unless stated)

    Bristol Rovers v Bromley - BBC Radio Bristol

    Chippenham Town v Northampton Town - BBC Wiltshire & BBC Radio Northampton

    Dover Athletic v Southend - BBC Essex (12:00 GMT)

    Gateshead v Oldham Athletic - BBC Radio Manchester

    Hayes & Yeading v Oxford United - BBC Radio London & BBC Radio Oxford (14:15 GMT)

    Leyton Orient v Maldon & Tiptree - BBC Radio London

    Macclesfield Town v Kingstonian - BBC Radio Manchester

    Wrexham v Rochdale - BBC Radio Wales & BBC Radio Manchester

    York City v Altrincham - BBC Radio York & BBC Radio Manchester

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools
Back to top