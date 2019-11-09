Sunday's FA Cup first-round ties
Related Video and Audio
Play video FA Cup Final Score from BBC Sport
Play audio Leyton Orient v Maldon and Tiptree from BBC Radio 5 live sports extra
Play audio Hayes & Yeading United v Oxford United from BBC Radio 5 live sports extra
RTL
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
Commentaries available
All kick-offs at 12:45 GMT (unless stated)
Bristol Rovers v Bromley - BBC Radio Bristol
Chippenham Town v Northampton Town - BBC Wiltshire & BBC Radio Northampton
Dover Athletic v Southend - BBC Essex (12:00 GMT)
Gateshead v Oldham Athletic - BBC Radio Manchester
Hayes & Yeading v Oxford United - BBC Radio London & BBC Radio Oxford (14:15 GMT)
Leyton Orient v Maldon & Tiptree - BBC Radio London
Macclesfield Town v Kingstonian - BBC Radio Manchester
Wrexham v Rochdale - BBC Radio Wales & BBC Radio Manchester
York City v Altrincham - BBC Radio York & BBC Radio Manchester